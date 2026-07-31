Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown had a worrying look on her face as she tried to console colleague Vivian Jill Lawrence

Jill lost her elder sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, who reportedly died weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday

The video, shared amid the one-week observation, showed McBrown following Vivian Jill closely as she approached her sister's memorial picture

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Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown had a worrying look on her face as she tried to console colleague Vivian Jill Lawrence at the one-week observation of her late sister.

Nana Ama McBrown tries hard to console Vivian Jill over the death of her sister. Image credit: Vivian Jill/G World Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Jill lost her elder sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, who reportedly died on July 22, 2026, just weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday.

Aunty Mabel was the founder and CEO of the fashion brand Mayan Stitches, and her death has left family, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry in deep mourning.

Nana Ama McBrown comforts Vivian Jill

Nana Ama McBrown was among other stars present at the one-week observation, which was held at the East Legon Executive Club.

She was joined by Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, who is mourning the death of his wife, alongside Kyekyeku, Obaapa Christy, Maame Gold and other entertainment personalities.

In the video shared by GH Page, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted in a black outfit with her hand over Vivian Jill's shoulder, encouraging her to take heart.

She followed Vivian Jill as the grieving actress approached her sister's memorial picture, still urging her to maintain her calm, but understandably to no avail.

The expression on Nana Ama's face showed she understood the depth of her colleague's pain.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown consoling Vivian Jill is below.

Ghanaians react to the emotional moment

The comments were filled with sympathy for Vivian Jill, with many users sending their condolences.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

ladypriscilla.1 wrote:

"Vivian Jill has cried a lot lately, ahh. May God console her and give her comfort and peace."

Kyeraa Rosemond said:

"Awww, you make me cry. My condolences, sis."

Paulina indicated:

"Who is cutting onions?"

Official_Eve added:

"Oh, so sad to behold. May the peace of God that surpasses all understanding be with you and the family."

Baby Bea commented:

"So sorry for your loss, dear. I know it won't bring your dear sister back, but what can I say."

Obaapa Frimpomaah noted:

"I can't even control my tears."

Vivian Jill dances at her sister's birthday

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old video of Vivian Jill Lawrence dancing at her sister's 50th birthday celebration resurfaced online following the news of Mabel Adwoa Intuah's death, just weeks after the celebration.

Vivian Jill was later spotted being consoled by her son at the Kotoka International Airport amid the grief, in an emotional scene that had already moved many fans before the one-week observation took place.

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Source: YEN.com.gh