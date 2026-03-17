Relocating to the United Kingdom in 2026 comes as a joyous prospect for many

However, embarking on that journey means the traveller must also be well versed in the rules to avoid running into trouble with the law

Failure to adhere to what is allowed and what is not often has consequences, ranging from seizure of goods, arrests, and prosecution

Every country has rules upon entry, and the United Kingdom is no exception.

Relocating to the powerful European nation comes with rules, and compliance with those rules will determine whether you are allowed entry or not.

The UK, under Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, shares a list of foods not allowed entry into the country. Photo credit: Keir Starmer/Facebook, @Oli Scarff /Getty Image

Source: UGC

The UK, now under Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, is keen on ensuring that items entering its borders are carefully scrutinised to protect public safety, the environment, the safety of its people, and its economy.

Here is the breakdown of items that are restricted from entering the UK in 2026.

Restrictions on meat, dairy, and animal products

Travellers seeking entry into the UK from the EU can bring these foods for personal use:

Fish

Chicken, duck, goose (poultry)

Eggs and honey

But if you are coming from outside the EU, you are prohibited from entering with meat products such as:

Cheese, milk, and dairy products like butter and yoghurt

Pork

Beef

Lamb

Mutton

Goat

Venison

Other products made from these meats, for example, sausages

Other items that may be confiscated

Travellers should also note that upon entry to the UK, items that will be confiscated at the port of entry include:

Controlled medicine

Offensive weapons (for example, flick knives)

Self‑defence sprays (such as pepper spray and CS gas)

Endangered animal and plant species

Rough diamonds

Indecent and obscene materials (including books, magazines, films, and DVDs)

Meat and dairy products from most non-EU countries

Additionally, certain items will be allowed into the country only if special permission is granted. These include:

Firearms, explosives, and ammunition

The UK is also very strict when it comes to matters of intellectual property rights. Travellers who bring goods that infringe intellectual property rights, such as pirated copies of movies or music, will have those items confiscated and may be prosecuted.

The UK has triggered reactions by announcing the list of items not allowed in the country. Photo credit: @RistoArnaudov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Strict adherence to import rules on what comes into the UK is aimed at protecting public safety, the environment, and the economy.

Checklist when travelling to the UK

Persons eager to journey to the UK must be mindful of the laws put in place to ensure that items coming into the UK do not fall foul of any law. Hence:

Always check UK customs rules before travelling.

Avoid carrying banned or restricted items unless you have the proper licence.

Remember that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, your goods can still be seized.

21-year-old to be deported from Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Boakye, a 21-year-old British Ghanaian based in the UK, is set to be deported.

He was reported to have fled from police custody, making it the second time he has done so.

The BBC reported that the 21-year-old, who was due to be returned to his country of origin, escaped police custody in a hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh