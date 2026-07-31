US Deports 10 Criminal Foreign Nationals, Releases Photos and Details

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the deportation of 10 convicted criminals on July 30, 2026

The group included nationals from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Vietnam and the Dominican Republic with serious criminal records

ICE reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that illegal aliens in the US are deported to their countries of origin

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on July 30, 2026 the deportation of 10 individuals described as criminal illegal aliens, each carrying convictions for serious offences ranging from illicit drug sale to sexual crimes against minors.

ICE disclosed the identities and criminal histories of all ten individuals involved in the removal operation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported 10 convicted criminals, reaffirming its commitment to removing illegal aliens with serious offences from the country.' Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Deportees and their convictions

Among those removed was Roberto Gutierrez Diaz, a Mexican national convicted in Jefferson County, Kentucky. Jose Luis Vazquez-Saucedo, also from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in Harris County, Texas, while Ronald Flores-Cadiz, a Salvadoran national, carried a conviction for indecent liberties with a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Two Colombian nationals were also deported. Juan Esteban Jaramillo was convicted in Utah County, Utah. Biller Mina Palacios was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of banned substance while on board a vessel, in the Middle District of Florida.

On drug-related charges, Miguel Angel Gomez-Perez of Mexico was convicted in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Jesus Clemente Grijalva Enriquez, also Mexican, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the District of Arizona. Huu Quang Dinh, a Vietnamese national, was convicted of possessing between five and 50 pounds of illicit substances in Brazoria County, Texas.

Francisco Martinez-Abreu, from the Dominican Republic, was convicted of conspiracy to import at least five kilograms of banned substances in the District of Puerto Rico. Roberto Rangel-Solis, a Mexican national, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Rockwall County, Texas.

ICE statement on the removals

ICE posted news of the deportations on its official X account, stating that the removals made America safer by removing what it termed "monsters" from the streets. The post attributed the operation to ICE officers and agents.

The removals form part of the broader enforcement posture maintained by the Trump administration, which has prioritised the deportation of undocumented individuals with criminal records as a central pillar of its immigration policy.

Below is ICE’s X post announcing the deportation of foreign nationals.

Germany announces deportation of 31 people

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has deported 31 Afghan men to Kabul on a charter flight.

The announcement came from Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior, which said the 31 men had been identified as convicted criminals or individuals deemed to pose a security threat to the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh