Cristiano Ronaldo has earned $625 million in wages from Al-Nassr since joining the Saudi club in January 2023

Al-Nassr now face liabilities worth $280 million, with Ronaldo's wages and limited on-pitch success cited as contributing factors

Reports suggest Al-Nassr could struggle to retain Ronaldo long-term if the club's financial situation does not improve

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Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia transformed the Saudi Pro League, but his record-breaking wages have reportedly become part of the financial burden weighing on Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after his high-profile departure from Manchester United, becoming the biggest name ever to play in Saudi football.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has caused $280 million debt crisis for Al-Nassr

Source: Getty Images

His arrival opened the door for several other elite players to make the switch to the Gulf nation.

However, Ronaldo's signing came at a significant cost, and reports suggest the club is now facing mounting financial difficulties.

Al-Nassr Face Mounting Financial Pressure

According to reports, Ronaldo has earned approximately $625 million in wages during his three-and-a-half years with Al-Nassr.

Despite his impressive individual performances, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has helped the club win just one Saudi Pro League title during that period, falling short of expectations considering the scale of the investment.

Al-Nassr are now reportedly carrying liabilities of around $280 million, with Ronaldo's salary believed to be one of several factors contributing to the club's financial challenges.

The club have also committed huge salaries to stars including Sadio Mane, Inigo Martinez and Joao Felix, significantly increasing their wage bill.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League champions receive an estimated $1.3 million in prize money, a figure that barely dents the club's overall spending.

Could Ronaldo's Future Be in Doubt?

While Ronaldo's salary has attracted attention, it would be unfair to blame him alone for Al-Nassr's financial situation.

His global popularity has boosted shirt sales, ticket revenue, sponsorship opportunities and worldwide attention for both the club and the Saudi Pro League.

Even so, if Al-Nassr's reported financial struggles continue, questions could emerge over whether the club can sustain such an expensive project in the long term.

Given Ronaldo's importance to Saudi football's global profile, any prolonged financial instability could prompt wider support to ensure the league's biggest attraction remains in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh