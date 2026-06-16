Indian television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for portraying Diya Tandon in the popular drama Kumkum Bhagya , has died at a young age

According to reports, the actress was found at her family's home in Nalasopara, near Mumbai, on June 14 and was later pronounced dead at the hospital

News of the actress's death has sparked emotional reactions on social media, with many fans remembering her performances and expressing condolences to her family

Indian television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role as Diya Tandon in the popular drama Kumkum Bhagya, has died at the age of 22.

Her death has saddened fans across India and other countries, including Kenya, where Kumkum Bhagya gained a large following after airing on Citizen TV's sister stations, Inooro TV and Ramogi TV, in 2022 and 2023.

Photo credit: zee5/UGC, Sanchita Ugale/Instagram

Source: UGC

Besides Kumkum Bhagya, Ugale appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya as Ruchita Jaitley and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, earning praise for her performances in Indian television dramas.

According to Indian entertainment outlet Cinema Express, Ugale was found unresponsive at her family's home in Nalasopara, near Mumbai, on June 14. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Watch Sanchita Ugale's Instagram reel here:

Police confirmed that an accidental death report has been registered following a complaint by her father, and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Hours before her death, Ugale had shared a light-hearted dance video on Instagram, a post that has since drawn an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans mourning the loss of the young actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh