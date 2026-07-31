A tipper truck collided with a school bus at Airport Junction on the Accra Mall–Dzorwulu stretch on Thursday, July 30

The school bus reportedly belonged to Ask God Preparatory School in Ashaiman, and several children were injured in the crash

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service rushed to the scene to rescue the victims

A six-year-old girl has died after a tipper truck collided with a school bus at Airport Junction on the Accra Mall–Dzorwulu stretch in Accra on Thursday, July 30.

Citi News confirmed that the child passed away at approximately 8:00 p.m. that evening while receiving treatment at the Police Hospital, having sustained severe injuries during the impact.

A tipper truck collided with a school bus at Airport Junction on the Accra Mall–Dzorwulu stretch. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service/PASCAL GUYOT

Source: Getty Images

The collision took place at around 2:00 p.m. when a tipper truck crashed into a school bus reportedly belonging to Ask God Preparatory School in Ashaiman.

Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) King Alex Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the remaining children who were injured in the incident are currently receiving medical care at various health facilities across the city.

Personnel from the GNFS and the National Ambulance Service responded promptly to the scene, working to extract and assist the victims before transporting them to hospital.

Authorities are expected to continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

No further details regarding the condition of the other injured children or the driver of the tipper truck have been officially released at the time of publishing.

Timber truck accident injured 3 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh