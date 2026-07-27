DJ KA Consoles Himself With Daddy Lumba Song After Private Video Leak

Kessben radio presenter DJ KA took to social media to address the fallout from his private video going public across platforms

The Kessben radio presenter confirmed the leaked video was recorded four years ago and spoke about enduring months of blackmail

DJ KA sang a Daddy Lumba song in the video as he expressed relief at finally being free from those who held the footage over him

Ghanaian radio presenter and disc jockey DJ KA has broken his silence over the leak of his private video, turning to music to express his emotions in a candid Instagram post shared on July 27, 2026.

Ghanaian presenter DJ KA addresses the fallout from a leaked video, discussing blackmail and expressing relief through music in an emotional Instagram post. Image credit: DJ KA/Facebook

Source: UGC

In the Instagram video, DJ KA, who is widely recognised for his musical talent and his work at Kessben Radio, sang a song by veteran Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba as a way of voicing how he felt.

His choice of lyrics and his visible expression told a story of someone who had carried a heavy burden for a long time and was only now beginning to breathe freely.

DJ KA opens up on blackmail ordeal

Speaking candidly in the clip, the presenter acknowledged that the private video in question was recorded four years ago.

He admitted it was a mistake but said the greater pain came from what followed its existence: repeated blackmail by individuals who used it against him.

"Even though it was a mistake, now I have no more worry," he said, adding that the blackmail had weighed on him significantly over time.

His message was one of relief rather than regret, suggesting that the public exposure, painful as it was, had at least ended the cycle of threats he had been living under.

The presenter's expression throughout the video captured the emotional toll the ordeal had taken, even as his words pointed towards a new sense of freedom.

Reactions to DJ KA's singing amid saga

The video drew a wave of empathetic responses from followers who found his openness both relatable and moving.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

abdulsalamsalis549 wrote:

"Everything happens for a reason, and trust me, all these difficult times shall pass."

manuelkendrick62022 said:

"This really happened for a reason bro, now you're free, and they won't have your money again."

toosweetama1 observed:

"U can see stress from his face aww hmm."

frimpong_serwaa1 commented:

"Well said aberanteɛ ….."

ivyblooms.gh added:

"It's sad, 🙏 it can happen to anyone."

Prophet Ogyaba defends DJ KA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba has waded into the controversy surrounding DJ KA, urging the disc jockey to hold his head up and treat the situation as a defining moment rather than a defeat.

In a video posted to his official TikTok page on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the outspoken preacher turned his attention to those fuelling the backlash, accusing Ghanaians of displaying breathtaking hypocrisy over the trending incident.

Prophet Ogyaba said that several people had been sending him links to the viral footage, a behaviour he found troubling given that those same individuals were simultaneously condemning DJ KA publicly.

Source: YEN.com.gh