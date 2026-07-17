Gabon Lists African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa

Gabon has updated its bilateral visa exemption guidelines, naming which African nations qualify for visa-free entry

Only Mauritius, Morocco, and South Africa allow ordinary passport holders to enter Gabon without a pre-entry visa or embassy visit

Nine other African countries enjoy partial exemptions under Gabon's bilateral agreements, but these are for diplomatic and service passport holders

Gabon has confirmed that only three African nations allow their ordinary passport holders to enter the Central African country without a visa.

This follows an update to its bilateral visa exemption guidelines published on the official Gabon e-Visa portal managed by the Directorate General of Documentation and Immigration (DGDI).

Gabon under Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema confirms that only three African nations allow their ordinary passport holders to enter the Central African country without a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The updated guidelines clarify which countries benefit from full visa-free access and which are subject to restricted exemptions based on passport type.

3 African countries with full visa-free access

Citizens of Mauritius, Morocco, and South Africa are currently the only Africans permitted to enter Gabon visa-free on ordinary passports.

Holders of diplomatic and service passports from these three nations are equally covered under the same bilateral agreements.

Nationals from these countries may travel to Gabon for tourism, transit, or short-term business purposes without applying for an e-Visa or making prior arrangements at an embassy.

Partial exemptions for diplomatic, service passport holders

Nine additional African countries feature on Gabon's exemption list, though the waiver does not extend to ordinary passport holders.

Citizens of Benin, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Egypt, Guinea, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Mali, Senegal, and Tunisia are exempt from visa requirements only when travelling on diplomatic or service passports.

Beyond Africa, Germany and Turkey are also included in Gabon's bilateral agreements, with their exemptions limited strictly to diplomatic passport holders.

What this means for African travellers

The updated framework makes clear that most African citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to Gabon, regardless of existing regional integration frameworks.

For the vast majority of the continent's passport holders, an e-Visa application or an embassy visit remains a prerequisite for entry into Libreville.

The clarification comes at a time when several African governments have been publicly revisiting their immigration and border access policies, drawing renewed attention to the patchwork of bilateral agreements that continue to define intra-African travel across the continent.

Rwanda confirms visa-on-arrival for travellers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Rwanda has announced that it grants visas on arrival to citizens of every country in the world, positioning the East African nation among the most accessible travel destinations globally.

Rwanda released details of the country's immigration framework, which has been in operation since January 1, 2018.

Under this framework, no traveller is required to apply for a visa before arriving in Rwanda, regardless of their nationality.

Source: YEN.com.gh