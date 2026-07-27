Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites issued a public statement on July 27, 2026, announcing a temporary pause on reservations

The hotel cited circumstances beyond its control as the reason for the suspension of bookings

Belfast Africa directed guests to its two other Accra properties, Kwarleyz Residence and The Vynyard, which remain open

Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, linked to Ghanaian businessman Cheddar, has announced a temporary halt to reservations as legal troubles surrounding the property continue to unfold.

Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites pauses reservations due to unforeseen circumstances. Guests can book at Kwarleyz Residence and The Vynyard, both operational. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In an Instagram post published on July 27, 2026, the hotel's management addressed guests directly, citing unspecified circumstances as the reason behind the suspension.

The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the challenges prompting the decision.

Cheddar's Osu Hotel directs guests to Other properties

Despite the pause at Oxford Street, the parent company, Belfast Africa, moved quickly to reassure travellers that accommodation options remain available.

The statement directed guests to two alternative Accra properties: Kwarleyz Residence and The Vynyard, both of which the company confirmed are fully operational and accepting bookings.

"Belfast Africa continues to welcome guests at Kwarleyz Residence and The Vynyard, Accra, both of which remain open and available for reservations," the statement read, adding that staff at both locations were ready to receive visitors travelling for business or leisure.

The management closed its message on a reassuring note, expressing gratitude for continued public support while the matter is being addressed.

"We look forward to welcoming you soon," the post read, signalling the hotel's intention to resume full operations once the current situation is resolved.

The announcement drew a wave of solidarity from followers on Instagram, with many offering words of encouragement to the brand.

grace_.code said:

"We're with you ❤️."

abu__sanda said:

"We're with you 100%🔥🔥❤️."

therealobboye said:

"Godspeed."

The Instagram post below contains the full statement released by Cheddar's Osu Hotel amid the legal drama.

Prophet Telvin's past prediction about Cheddar resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video in which Prophet Telvin Sowah predicted that businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has drawn renewed attention amid his legal dispute over the No.1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu.

In the footage reshared on Friday, July 24, 2026, Prophet Sowah outlined a sequence of events he claimed would precede Cheddar's rise to political leadership, centring on a business controversy involving Arab partners and a significant sum of money.

Source: YEN.com.gh