Benin Names African Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry in 2026

The Republic of Benin has published a full list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa

South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda and 8 other non-ECOWAS nations qualify for visa-free stays of between 30 and 90 days on ordinary passports

West African nationals are not included in the bilateral waiver list, as ECOWAS rules govern their entry separately

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The Republic of Benin has formally established visa-waiver agreements with 11 African countries outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc.

This grants their citizens the right to enter the country without a visa for stays ranging from 30 to 90 days.

Benin Republic, under Romuald Wadagni, has released a list of 11 African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Photo credit: Romuald Wadagni/Facebook, Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The official database of Benin's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlines which African nations benefit from bilateral agreements, covering both ordinary passport holders and those travelling on diplomatic or service documents.

African countries with full visa-free access

Citizens holding ordinary or national passports from the following countries may enter Benin without a visa: South Africa (up to 30 days), Kenya, Rwanda, Tunisia, Seychelles, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Mauritius, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Citizens from the last ten countries are permitted to stay for up to 90 days.

Six additional African nations hold partial waivers that apply exclusively to holders of diplomatic and service passports.

These are Egypt, Angola, Algeria, Gabon, Morocco, and Namibia, each qualifying for stays of up to 90 days. Ordinary citizens from these countries must still apply for a standard visa before travelling to Benin.

ECOWAS member states already operate under a separate regional freedom-of-movement protocol that grants citizens across the bloc visa-free access to one another's territories, including the Benin Republic.

All travellers, regardless of their country of origin, are required to carry a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity from the date of entry.

Yellow fever vaccination cards are also mandatory at the border and are considered a standard entry requirement.

The publication of Benin's visa arrangements comes as several countries across the continent have moved to make their travel requirements more transparent, reflecting a broader push towards greater intra-African mobility in line with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Jamaica grants visa-free entry to 16 African countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaica has announced that citizens of 16 African countries are allowed to enter the Caribbean island without a visa.

This was published by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) of Jamaica.

Commonwealth membership forms the basis for most of the visa-free arrangements, with the majority of the eligible African countries belonging to the Commonwealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh