Rwanda Confirms Visa-on-Arrival for Travellers From All Countries

Rwanda's Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration confirmed a visa-on-arrival policy open to citizens of every country in the world

Nigerian passport holders qualify for a free 30-day visitor visa upon arrival, as Nigeria holds membership in both the African Union and the Commonwealth

Citizens of EAC member states receive a free six-month entry pass, while travellers from select countries including Ghana and Singapore get 90 days

Rwanda has confirmed that it grants visas upon arrival to citizens of every country in the world, positioning the East African nation among the most accessible travel destinations globally.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration in Rwanda released details of the country's immigration framework, which has been in operation since 1 January 2018.

Rwanda under Paul Kagame has confirmed that it grants visas upon arrival to citizens of every country in the world. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under this framework, no traveller is required to apply for a visa before arriving in Rwanda, regardless of their nationality.

Rwanda's visa-on-arrival system

The policy operates across several categories depending on the international affiliations of a traveller's home country.

Citizens of African Union, Commonwealth, and La Francophonie member states receive the most favourable terms, with the Rwandan immigration authority confirming that such travellers are "waived visa fees for a visit of 30 days."

This directly benefits Nigerian passport holders, as Nigeria holds membership in both the African Union and the Commonwealth.

Upon landing at Kigali International Airport or crossing any recognised land border, Nigerians are issued a 30-day visitor visa at no charge, without prior application.

Citizens of East African Community member states receive an even more generous arrangement, qualifying for a free entry pass valid for six months upon arrival.

A separate category covers travellers from Benin, Angola, Ghana, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, and Qatar, who are each granted a 90-day visa free of charge upon arrival.

For all other nationalities not covered under those groupings, a visa-on-arrival remains available but carries a fee. The ability to obtain a visa at the point of entry still applies universally.

What travellers must carry to Rwanda?

Regardless of nationality or fee status, Rwanda expects all arriving visitors to present a valid international passport with at least six months of remaining validity, a return or onward ticket, and proof of accommodation or a letter of invitation.

Depending on the country of departure, a Yellow Fever vaccination certificate may also be required at the border.

The policy has drawn renewed attention as governments around the world publish and update their travel requirements, with Rwanda's open-door framework drawing comparisons to more restrictive visa regimes elsewhere on the continent.

Israel lists 2026 visa-free countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Israel had announced its tourist visa exemption list, with more than 50 countries included.

Only citizens of seven African nations were included on the list published by the Israeli government.

The Israeli government confirmed that the exemption applies strictly to holders of national and official passports entering the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh