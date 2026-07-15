Israel Announces eVisa Guidelines, Lists Requirements for Eligible Applicants

Israel has launched an online eVisa-B2 portal allowing citizens from visa-required countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, to apply from home

The non-refundable processing fee for the Israel eVisa-B2 is 105 NIS with a permitted stay of up to 90 days

Applicants must submit documents including a valid passport, return ticket, health insurance, proof of accommodation and bank statements

Israel's Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) has officially launched an electronic visa portal that allows citizens of visa-required countries.

The new eVisa-B2 system is designed to replace the previous process that required applicants to schedule and attend in-person appointments at Israeli diplomatic missions.

Israel's Population and Immigration Authority launches the eVisa-B2 portal foriegn citizens, enabling online visa applications with a stay of up to 90 days. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian tourists, business travellers and Christian pilgrims planning visits to holy sites in Israel are among those who can now complete the full application from home.

Cost and duration of the Israel eVisa-B2

PIBA has set the application handling fee at 105 NIS, equivalent to approximately GH₵398 at current exchange rates. The fee is non-refundable regardless of whether the application is approved or rejected.

A successful application can grant a stay of up to 90 days, though the exact duration of stay is ultimately determined by border control officers at the point of entry into Israel, not by the visa itself.

Similarly, holding an eVisa-B2 permits the holder to reach the border crossing but does not guarantee admission into the country.

Documents required for the eVisa-B2 application

PIBA has published a checklist of documents that all applicants must upload through the online portal.

These include a photocopy of a valid passport with any previously issued visas, a recent passport-style photograph against a plain white background, confirmed round-trip flight tickets and a valid health insurance policy covering the full duration of the intended stay.

Applicants must also provide proof of accommodation, which can be a hotel or Airbnb booking confirmation.

Those intending to stay with a host in Israel must submit a signed letter from that host containing their full address, identification number and contact details.

Financial sufficiency is another requirement. Applicants may satisfy this by submitting bank statements from the three most recent consecutive months, a letter from their bank confirming adequate funds, or other legal documents demonstrating sufficient finances for the trip.

Where applicable, additional documentation such as conference invitations, letters from sports organisations, work permits or a formal Note Verbale from the applicant's Ministry of Foreign Affairs may also be required.

The introduction of the portal is part of a broader shift by several countries towards digitalising their visa and entry permit processes, reducing administrative burdens on both applicants and consular staff.

Algeria names countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Algeria has listed seven African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the North African nation in 2026.

The list, published by the Consulate General of Algeria in London, identifies the African nations whose passport holders may enter Algeria without a prior visa application.

The seven African countries included in the exemption are Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

Source: YEN.com.gh