Yaytseslav, the viral Russian man, has cleared the air amid outrage over his infamous videos with several Ghanaian women

An alleged Telegram message showed the Russian man speaking about his experience dealing with the women in Africa

Yaytseslav also sent a message to his fellow foreigners who have watched his controversial videos trending on social media

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, the Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women online, has broken his silence amid controversy over his activities.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who claims to be a Russian, has gone viral online after clips of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses to share online, reportedly without their permission.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he convinced the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

After their escapades, he breached many privacy laws by uploading his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was as he was careful to hide his face in the videos.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Yaytseslav clarifies viral videos amid outrage

In an alleged message from his private Telegram channel written in Russian and translated to English, Yaytseslav clarified that the videos of his escapades with the Ghanaian women were filmed almost a year ago and not recently.

He claimed that there were more women in many countries on the African continent, apart from the ones in his native Russian cities and other foreign countries.

The alleged Telegram message read:

"This video is almost a year old, but I wanted to remind you that girls aren't just in your city or country, but also in other countries, like Africa."

Yaytseslav also urged his fellow foreigners to visit African countries, claiming that they were much more in demand on the continent.

The Russian man claimed that the African women were seriously interested in dealing with foreigners, without always seeking monetary gains.

He wrote:

"And if you are a white man, you will be much more in demand there. They are interested in trying it with a white man. It is not always for money."

Yaytseslav responds to Ghanaians' backlash over videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav had reacted to the backlash over the videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women.

The infamous Russian man made a big decision to wipe his digital footprint amid the controversy over the private videos.

Yaytseslav's response to the online backlash triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with netizens calling for him to be jailed.

