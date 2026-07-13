A Plus shared a touching Instagram post on July 12, 2026, showing him walking hand in hand with Elder Frank Donkor

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, lost his two sons in a helicopter crash in Ghana in early 2026

The Gomoa Central MP described Elder Donkor as a father figure and source of inspiration in a heartfelt caption

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, paid a heartwarming visit to Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp, following the devastating loss of both of the elder's sons in a helicopter crash in Ghana earlier in 2026.

A Plus shares a heartfelt Instagram post on 12 July 2026, showing support for Elder Frank Donkor after the tragic loss of his sons in a helicopter crash in Ghana. Image credit: Metro TV, kwameaplus

Source: UGC

On July 12, 2026, A Plus shared a post on Instagram capturing the two men strolling side by side, hands clasped together in quiet companionship.

The image conveyed a bond that clearly runs deeper than a casual acquaintance, with the pair appearing relaxed and at ease in each other's company.

"My father, my friend, my big brother, my source of inspiration and motivation. Elder Donkor, Founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, is a true blessing. His wisdom, kindness, and unwavering faith make life easier, richer, and truly worth living. God bless you abundantly, Elder ❤️❤️❤️❤️," in the caption accompanying the post, the MP wrote.

Elder Donkor loses sons in helicopter crash

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor is a widely revered spiritual leader in Ghana, known for his work at the Hebron Prayer Camp.

The grief surrounding his family deepened in early 2026 when he lost both of his sons in a helicopter crash, a tragedy that shook many across the country.

A Plus's visit appeared to be a personal gesture of solidarity and affection for a man he regards as a mentor and father figure.

The Instagram post drew warm responses from followers who were moved by the display of friendship and support.

Superfashionhouse said:

“Amen ❤️”

Shieldeldeco said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍”

Tmensahdavid shared:

“❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌🔥🔥🔥”

The Instagram post below contains a video showing A Plus walking hand in hand while having a friendly chat with Elder Frank Donkor.

All about Captain Frank Donkor

Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Junior was a Ghanaian pilot and certified flight instructor, best known as the eldest son of Hebron Prayer Camp leader Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor.

Ghana suffered another aviation tragedy on Monday, March 16, 2026, when a two-seater light aircraft en route from Ho to Accra crashed at Oninku Park near Site 17 in Tema Community 1.

The plane, with registration number 9GADV, was scheduled to arrive at its destination at 3:20 p.m. but lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m., according to a statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

On Tuesday, March 17, the two victims were identified as the two sons of Ghanaian pastor Elder Frank Donkor: Captain Frank Donkor Jnr and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor.

Captain Frank Donkor Jnr had 15 years of aviation experience and more than 12,000 flight hours.

According to reports, Captain Donkor was not only a pilot but also a flight instructor who imparted his knowledge to up-and-coming pilots, training them in the ways of their profession.

He held both Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) ratings.

Donkor was widely described by colleagues and media as a seasoned and dedicated airman who mentored younger pilots, with many praising him for his calm demeanour in the cockpit and his reputation for professionalism and safety.

The late pilot was married to his wife, Naomi, with the couple having tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on December 13, 2025.

Sadly, Captain Frank Donkor Jnr died on March 16, 2026, when a light aircraft he was piloting crashed in Tema, a port city near Ghana's capital, Accra, killing him and his brother.

Wedding videos of Frank Donkor Jnr surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Donkor's wedding videos surfaced on social media in the aftermath of his death.

The videos showed the groom and bride with their parents enjoying the festive occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh