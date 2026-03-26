Elder Frank Donkor moved many to tears after recounting his final call with Captain Frank Donkor moments before the fatal crash

Addressing his congregation, the man of God said his son told him they were five minutes away from landing, just before the plane went down

The heartbreaking conversation has sparked renewed grief on social media, with many Ghanaians flooding social media with condolences and prayers

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Elder Frank Donkor has stirred sorrow on social media after detailing the last words his son, Captain Frank Donkor Jnr, spoke to him before he died in the Tema plane crash.

Elder Frank Donkor details his son Captain Frank Donkor's last words aboard the microlight aircraft before it crashed. Image credit: sheloveshebron1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, travelling from Ho to Accra, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1

The two individuals on the plane were later identified as sons of the beloved Ghanaian preacher, Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

The deaths of Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah, sparked nationwide mourning, with many Ghanaians on social media expressing condolences to Elder Frank and his family.

Below is an Instagram post with details of the crash.

Captain Frank Donkor's last words emerge

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Elder Frank Donkor held a church service at the Hebron Prayer Camp, where he addressed his congregation with some information about what happened.

He disclosed that he spoke with his sons minutes before their deaths as they called him while airborne.

Elder Donkor said Captain Frank told him when he called that they were at Tema and were less than five minutes away from landing at the Kotoka International Airport.

The man of God said his elder son then showed him his younger son, Elijah, in the back seat, and also showed him the ocean to prove they were at Tema.

He said shortly after their conversation, his next attempt to call them failed, as they had tragically crashed to their death.

The YouTube video with Elder Frank Donkor speaking about his last conversation with his son is below. His portion begins at 10:50.

Reactions to Captain Frank Donkor’s last words

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Elder Frank Donkor speaking about his last conversation with his son.

@ladyhelengee said:

"Aww, this pastor and his wife cry when they're alone 😢😢. May God strengthen them."

@albylove-123 wrote:

"May the Holy Spirit, our comforter, comfort the family and the spouse. 🙏"

@BerniceAkromah-c9y9h commented:

"This is so heartbreaking 💔, may the Good Lord console this family and keep the two brothers' souls at rest. Oh what a world 😢😢😢😢😢."

Captain Frank Donkor's wife breaks down

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Donkor's wife broke down in tears over the loss of her husband during a family function.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the home of Elder Frank Donkor and his family to commiserate with them on the tragic loss of their sons.

Naomi Donkor was spotted breaking down in tears during the event, leading Elder Frank Donkor to console her in a heart-wrenching moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh