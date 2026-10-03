Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie visited Ghana as part of Accra Legacy Week and opened up about his deep ties to the country

Edochie revealed he and former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings were born just three months apart in 1947 and shared a close friendship

The actor also spoke about Emmanuel Armah and Moesha Buduong, both of whom he said have been dealing with serious health challenges

Veteran Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie has described Ghana as "a second home" during a heartfelt conversation with Ghanaian comedian Parrot Mouth, reflecting on decades of deep ties to the country, the loss of a dear friend, and the colleagues he hopes to see again.

Edochie is currently in Ghana for Accra Legacy Week, a celebration honouring African personalities who have helped shape the continent's culture and entertainment landscape.

Pete Edochie says Ghana is his second home. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: TikTok

Pete Edochie on his friendship with Jerry Rawlings

Much of Pete Edochie's emotion centred on his friendship with the late former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings, who passed away in November 2020.

The two men shared a remarkably close bond, and Edochie revealed they were born just three months apart in 1947, with him arriving in March and Rawlings in June. He said people who saw photos of them together sometimes assumed the pair were brothers.

The actor recalled his final visit with Rawlings before the former president's death, describing how they spent quality time together and how Rawlings had promised to make a trip to Nigeria.

When news emerged that Rawlings' mother had died, Edochie phoned a contact in Ghana to offer condolences, only to be told that Rawlings himself had also passed on. The shock of that moment stayed with him.

"Well, I lost a brother but okay, if that's how God wants it," he said of what he could manage to say when interviewed at the time.

He added that returning to Ghana and knowing he would not see his friend again weighed heavily on him and expressed a wish to visit Rawlings' grave to pay his respects.

Throwback photos of Pete Edochie trend online. Photo credit: @peteedochie.

Source: UGC

Pete Edochie on Emmanuel Armah, Moesha Buduong, and Ghana's 7-0 win

Edochie also spoke warmly about actor Emmanuel Armah, saying he hoped to reconnect with him despite Armah having been unwell for an extended period.

He made a similar mention of actress Moesha Buduong, recalling that she once played his wife in a Ghanaian production. He noted that during their last conversation, she told him she had suffered a stroke.

On a lighter note, Edochie brought up Ghana's emphatic 7-0 football victory over Nigeria in 1957, the year Ghana gained independence, laughing as he admitted the result was still difficult to revisit.

"You beat us so badly, I don't want to talk about it again here," he said with a chuckle.

Pete Edochie visits Emmanuel Armah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Pete Edochie’s emotional visit to veteran Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra during his Ghana tour, including Armah’s health challenges and ongoing care.

The two actors shared a close friendship dating back to their work together in Nigeria.

Edochie became emotional during the reunion, offered money to help with medicine and led a prayer for Armah’s recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh