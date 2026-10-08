Ghana Launches Social Protection Act and Gender Equity Regulations to Support Vulnerable Groups
- Ghana's government launched the Social Protection Act, 2025, alongside two new regulations designed to protect vulnerable populations and advance gender equity
- Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman warned that the new legal framework must go beyond paperwork to deliver real change for those most in need
- Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey outlined plans to make the laws accessible in local languages and establish complaint channels for citizens
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Ghana has taken a significant legislative step forward with the formal launch of the Social Protection Act, 2025, and two supporting instruments: the Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) and the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522).
The launch brought together senior government officials to mark what authorities described as a strengthened legal foundation for protecting the country's most vulnerable citizens and expanding opportunities for women across public institutions.
Vice President sets the challenge for implementation
Speaking at the event, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman acknowledged that Ghana already operates several key social support programmes, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative, the School Feeding Programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme and the Free Senior High School policy.
She noted, however, that persistent gaps in coverage, coordination and financing continue to limit the reach and effectiveness of these programmes.
"The test now, ladies and gentlemen, is to make that framework translate into reliable support for the people for whom they are intended," she said.
On the gender equity front, Opoku-Agyeman pressed institutions covered under the affirmative action framework to move from rhetoric to results.
"Statements of support must be followed by action. Qualified women must find a fair opportunity in the decisions and institutions that shape our society," she added.
The Social Protection Act establishes a structured national system covering social assistance, social insurance, emergency support and institutional arrangements, and also provides for the creation of a dedicated Social Protection Fund.
Ministry commits to citizen-centred roll-out
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said her Ministry's focus would immediately shift to implementation.
She outlined plans to translate the legislation into simplified formats and communicate its contents through local languages so that ordinary Ghanaians can understand their rights and entitlements.
Dr Lartey also committed to equipping institutions responsible for delivering social protection services with practical tools, including reporting templates and training support.
The Ministry further intends to build stronger data systems, create accessible channels for complaints and publish regular progress reports to allow Parliament, civil society organisations, the media and citizens to track how the laws are being applied.
She urged frontline officers and public institutions nationwide to treat the new legal instruments as working tools rather than documents filed away for reference, emphasising that the regulations exist to protect people and widen opportunities for women in decision-making roles across Ghanaian society.
Gender Minister speaks on Nana Akua's incident
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, weighed in on the alleged assault of celebrated actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo by her husband, Harold Duodu Norman.
The minister confirmed that her attention had been drawn to Nana Akua's plight after the disturbing domestic footage surfaced on social media and that authorities are already moving to protect the star.
The minister's remarks were broadcast on Okay FM on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, by veteran media personality Nana Romeo Welewele during a segment that quickly gained traction online.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh