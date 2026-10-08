Ghana's government launched the Social Protection Act, 2025, alongside two new regulations designed to protect vulnerable populations and advance gender equity

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman warned that the new legal framework must go beyond paperwork to deliver real change for those most in need

Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey outlined plans to make the laws accessible in local languages and establish complaint channels for citizens

Ghana has taken a significant legislative step forward with the formal launch of the Social Protection Act, 2025, and two supporting instruments: the Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) and the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522).

Ghana launches the Social Protection Act, 2025, and gender equity regulations, with plans to make support accessible and turn protections into real change. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The launch brought together senior government officials to mark what authorities described as a strengthened legal foundation for protecting the country's most vulnerable citizens and expanding opportunities for women across public institutions.

Vice President sets the challenge for implementation

Speaking at the event, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman acknowledged that Ghana already operates several key social support programmes, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative, the School Feeding Programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme and the Free Senior High School policy.

She noted, however, that persistent gaps in coverage, coordination and financing continue to limit the reach and effectiveness of these programmes.

"The test now, ladies and gentlemen, is to make that framework translate into reliable support for the people for whom they are intended," she said.

On the gender equity front, Opoku-Agyeman pressed institutions covered under the affirmative action framework to move from rhetoric to results.

"Statements of support must be followed by action. Qualified women must find a fair opportunity in the decisions and institutions that shape our society," she added.

The Social Protection Act establishes a structured national system covering social assistance, social insurance, emergency support and institutional arrangements, and also provides for the creation of a dedicated Social Protection Fund.

Ministry commits to citizen-centred roll-out

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said her Ministry's focus would immediately shift to implementation.

She outlined plans to translate the legislation into simplified formats and communicate its contents through local languages so that ordinary Ghanaians can understand their rights and entitlements.

Dr Lartey also committed to equipping institutions responsible for delivering social protection services with practical tools, including reporting templates and training support.

The Ministry further intends to build stronger data systems, create accessible channels for complaints and publish regular progress reports to allow Parliament, civil society organisations, the media and citizens to track how the laws are being applied.

She urged frontline officers and public institutions nationwide to treat the new legal instruments as working tools rather than documents filed away for reference, emphasising that the regulations exist to protect people and widen opportunities for women in decision-making roles across Ghanaian society.

Gender Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey reacts to Nana Akua Addo's alleged assault by her husband, Harold Norman. Photo source: Hon Agnes Momo Lartey, Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

Gender Minister speaks on Nana Akua's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, weighed in on the alleged assault of celebrated actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo by her husband, Harold Duodu Norman.

The minister confirmed that her attention had been drawn to Nana Akua's plight after the disturbing domestic footage surfaced on social media and that authorities are already moving to protect the star.

The minister's remarks were broadcast on Okay FM on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, by veteran media personality Nana Romeo Welewele during a segment that quickly gained traction online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh