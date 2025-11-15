The Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visited victims of the El-Wak stampede at the 37 Military Hospital

The Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, paid a visit to the victims of the El-Wak stampede who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, when some potential military recruits gathered at the El-Wak Stadium for the body selection phase as part of the recruitment process into the Ghana Armed Forces.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong, and staff from her office.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang assures the El-Wak stampede victims of government support when she visited them.

The Vice President and her team spent time with each patient and offered words of encouragement. She also assured them of the government's support throughout their treatment and recovery.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also applauded the health workers for their swift response and dedicated care.

"Their commitment has been vital in stabilising the situation during this difficult time," a Facebook post on her wall said.

Reactions to Veep's visit to stampede victims

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Prof Opoku-Agyemang on Facebook. Read them below:

Oye Journal Fuoye said:

"Madam Vice-president, heads must roll for what happened.👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿."

Seth Yao Worku wrote:

"God bless our Vice, she has shown the side of a REAL Mother."

Maame Ama Mill said:

"Our mother, our mentor, our lecturer, our Prof, our VP 💕💕💕💕."

Daniel Eshun wrote:

"Obaatanpa Vice President, God bless you 🙏 ❤️."

Ibrahim Buaro Mustapha said:

"You are a great contributor to President Mahama’s Reset Agenda. May Allah always be with you and your team as you discharge your duties for Mother Ghana."

Hon Kin Dii Jnr wrote:

"Thank you, your excellency, for visiting the individuals affected by the stampede. Your warm presence, along with that of your team, is truly admirable."

Jemima Hansen said:

"Please, in this modern age, we should not be doing recruitment for our Military and or Police force in that way. This tragedy was foreseeable and avoidable. Those responsible on the day need to be prosecuted."

