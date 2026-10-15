Celebrity journalist Seun Oloketuyi revealed the heartbreaking final hours of gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram on Wednesday, 14 October 2026

Toluwanisings reportedly collapsed on a staircase and was rushed to multiple hospitals, two of which turned him away

Nigerians flooded social media with outrage over the hospital rejections, directing anger at Nigeria's healthcare system

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Gospel singer Toluwanisings died after collapsing and being turned away by two hospitals, celebrity journalist Seun Oloketuyi revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

Oloketuyi, who is also the founder of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, shared the account of the singer's final hours, describing how the musician suddenly slumped on a staircase.

Singer Toluwanisings was reportedly turned away by two hospitals before his passing.

Source: Instagram

Those around him rushed to find medical help, but the ordeal that followed made the tragedy even more devastating.

Two Hospitals Turned Toluwanisings Away

According to Oloketuyi's post, the first hospital the singer was taken to refused to admit him. A second facility did the same. By the time Toluwanisings arrived at a third hospital, medical staff could only confirm that he had died.

"Death, why are you so cruel?" Oloketuyi wrote in his tribute.

He closed with a message directed at the late singer:

"Your voice may be silent here on earth, but the songs you left behind will continue to speak."

Nigerians React With Grief and Outrage

News of the hospital rejections ignited a wave of emotion across social media, with many Nigerians channelling their grief into sharp criticism of the country's healthcare system.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from Instagram:

@mlee31886 wrote:

"Some hospitals need to shut down how will you reject patient as hospital no equipment at all why you Dey divert..."

@ifyjenny_16 said:

"Nigeria happened to him 🥺, may his soul rest in peace"

@preciii_xx reacted:

"Why would the first hospital reject him just like that? What is wrong with Nigerian hospitals? Where is the empathy?..."

@thedupeadebanjo8 shared:

"Asiko tohh, when God calls, no one falters. God took you home. It is well"

@kianojingo commented:

"Haa......IBADAN city of witches and wizard. How could a young energetic child of God suddenly su"

Before news of his passing broke, Toluwanisings had been celebrated for a heartfelt tribute he posted to mark five years of marriage, describing the milestone as a journey of growth, faith, and love shared with his wife.

He acknowledged both the joyful and difficult sides of married life, crediting the faithfulness of God for seeing them through.

Stars including Funke Akindele and Muyiwa Ademola were also reported to have publicly mourned the singer's loss. YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Toluwanisings.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh