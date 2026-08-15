Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann made a bold declaration about marriage and societal pressure during an appearance on TV3's Today's Woman show on August 14, 2026

The celebrated academic was asked directly whether every woman should get married, and her response has divided Ghanaians online

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some firmly backing her stance and others pushing back

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Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has sparked a lively debate across Ghana after declaring that marriage is not a requirement for every woman, and that society will always find a reason to pressure women regardless of their marital status.

Prof. Kaufmann says society will always put pressure on women, whether married or not. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Twitter

The renowned academic made the remarks during an appearance on TV3's Today's Woman show, hosted by Berla Mundi, which aired on August 14, 2026. When asked point-blank whether getting married is something every woman must do, she was unequivocal in her response.

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann on Marriage and Society

Prof. Kaufmann told viewers that societal expectations are an ever-present force in women's lives, but that these expectations should not serve as the compass by which women make life decisions. Whether a woman chooses to marry or not, she argued, society will still find a way to weigh in and pass judgement.

Her advice to women was straightforward: prioritise your own peace and make choices that sit well with your conscience, rather than chasing validation from the outside world.

"Society will always put pressure on women, whether they are married or unmarried," she said on the programme.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians react to Prof. Kaufmann's marriage comments

The segment quickly drew attention on social media, with Ghanaians offering a wide range of opinions on the professor's take.

@nanaadwoa_sikanii wrote:

"We don't care about society, that society era ended long time ago, today's women don't care about marriage or child bearing. Cause marriage is not an achievement and children are responsibility so who cares about society.

@sumub17 said:

"As if men don't go through their fare share of troubles"

@global_highest commented:

"Should every woman be a wife ? POV: They are both married #Mumu #deyplay"

The Instagram video is below:

Mahama says you can't win argument against women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama who shared some marriage tips at church.

He sermon reflected on marriage during a church service at Ringway Gospel Centre on August 2, 2026.

His humorous assertion that "you cannot win an argument against a woman" resonated with many, sparking widespread discussion among Ghanaians and highlighting the importance of patience and care in marital relationships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh