Nigerians expressed deep concern for gospel singer BBO following the sudden death of his close friend and colleague, Toluwanisings

A viral Instagram post by teewhisemedia highlighted BBO's tender bond with Toluwanisings, noting that 'Ogo' was always his first word upon seeing him

BBO had not released any public statement after his colleague's passing, prompting an outpouring of support from worried fans online

Nigerian gospel singer BBO has been flooded with messages of love and concern from fans after losing his close friend and fellow gospel artist Toluwanisings.

Fans worry about Nigerian gospel singer BBO after Toluwanisings’ death, as a viral post recalls their close bond and the heartfelt support pouring in online. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

An Instagram post shared by teewhisemedia on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, drew widespread attention by capturing the depth of the two artists' friendship.

The post described how BBO would greet Toluwanisings with the word "Ogo", a term of endearment each time they met, a small but telling detail that resonated deeply with followers who had watched the pair grow together in the Nigerian gospel music scene.

"Someone, please check on Min. BBO," the post read.

"Every time I've seen him with Brother Tolu, the first thing he would say was, 'Ogo.' Ah, this is heartbreaking. May God comfort everyone mourning this painful loss."

BBO and Toluwanisings' close brotherhood

The two gospel acts were widely regarded as pillars of support for one another, having risen through Nigeria's gospel music industry side by side.

Earlier reports indicated that a witness had seen Toluwanisings being rushed to hospital, with BBO and other associates in tears as they prayed desperately for his recovery.

When Toluwanisings' death was confirmed, BBO remained silent publicly, and that silence only deepened the worry among those who knew how close the two men were.

The Instagram post below has a video showing the relationship between BBO and Toluwanisings.

Fans pour out support for BBO online

The comments section of the Instagram post became a space for collective grief and encouragement, with followers urging BBO to lean on his faith and community during the difficult period.

@roselineawe wrote:

"Oh, how they support each other. They literally blow together. Even before the fame, they were literally each other's brother's keeper. God knows best."

@mcakporstus shared a heartfelt message:

"Checking up on you especially today, Minister BBO. The connection between you and Toluwanisings was pure brotherhood; watching both of you break into the gospel scene and blow up together was a testament to your shared dedication. This loss hits differently because I know how deep your relationship went. May God grant you peace, comfort, and the fortitude to weather this painful storm, sir. You are in my prayers."

@niffyblizz simply wrote:

"Stay strong my fav ❤️"

@the_enioluwaa added:

"God's Protection"

Toluwanisings' family speaks amid death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose full name is Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, has died at 41.

His family confirmed the news in a formal announcement on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, sharing that he passed away in the early hours of that morning.

He was affiliated with the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM) and was described by those close to him as a devoted husband, family member, and committed gospel minister.

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Source: YEN.com.gh