Japan Announces 16 Work Visa Categories for Foreign Nationals Seeking Employment
- Japanese authorities formally detailed 16 distinct work visa categories open to foreign nationals across a wide range of sectors
- The framework covers high-skilled fields including medicine, law, engineering, research, and journalism, among others
- Vocational trades, care workers, entertainers, and intra-company transferees are also included in the visa framework
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The Japanese authorities have formally detailed 16 distinct categories of foreign workers eligible to secure work visas, opening structured pathways for overseas professionals across a wide array of sectors to relocate and gain employment in the country.
Government officials confirmed that individuals holding qualifications corresponding to any of the designated employment classifications are permitted to submit an application for a Japanese work visa.
Foreign workers eligible for employment visas
Under the newly outlined framework, the eligible job categories comprise:
- Professor
- Artist
- Religious activities
- Journalist
- Business manager
- Legal/Accounting services
- Medical services
- Researcher
- Instructor
- Engineer/Specialist in humanities/International services
- Intra-company transferee
- Nursing care
- Entertainer
- Skilled labour
- Specified skilled worker
- Technical intern training
Broad spectrum of occupations covered under framework
The comprehensive list encompasses a diverse selection of fields, accommodating academic, creative, technical, and care-oriented roles alike.
High-skilled fields such as medicine, law, accounting, engineering, research, journalism, and education are prominently featured alongside artistic and managerial occupations.
The criteria also extend beyond white-collar employment to encompass vocational trades, technical intern trainees, specified skilled workers, performers, and care sector personnel, alongside individuals participating in religious duties.
Additionally, intra-company transferees, referring to personnel reassigned to Japanese branches by their existing global employers, are fully integrated into the framework.
Individuals who meet the criteria for any of these 16 specific classifications may proceed with applying for a work visa through official governmental channels.
Japan and other countries offer marriage incentives
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that several governments around the world had introduced financial incentives aimed at encouraging young people to get married and start families.
Countries including Italy, Japan, Singapore, China and Hungary had offered cash bonuses, housing grants and subsidised loans to newlyweds.
Hungary's scheme allowed couples to access an interest-free loan of up to €30,590, which could be fully cancelled for families with three children.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.