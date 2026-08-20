Japanese authorities formally detailed 16 distinct work visa categories open to foreign nationals across a wide range of sectors

The framework covers high-skilled fields including medicine, law, engineering, research, and journalism, among others

Vocational trades, care workers, entertainers, and intra-company transferees are also included in the visa framework

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Japanese authorities have formally detailed 16 distinct categories of foreign workers eligible to secure work visas, opening structured pathways for overseas professionals across a wide array of sectors to relocate and gain employment in the country.

Government officials confirmed that individuals holding qualifications corresponding to any of the designated employment classifications are permitted to submit an application for a Japanese work visa.

Japan announces 16 work visa categories for foreign nationals seeking employment. Photo credit: JIJI PRESS & NurPhot/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign workers eligible for employment visas

Under the newly outlined framework, the eligible job categories comprise:

Professor Artist Religious activities Journalist Business manager Legal/Accounting services Medical services Researcher Instructor Engineer/Specialist in humanities/International services Intra-company transferee Nursing care Entertainer Skilled labour Specified skilled worker Technical intern training

Broad spectrum of occupations covered under framework

The comprehensive list encompasses a diverse selection of fields, accommodating academic, creative, technical, and care-oriented roles alike.

High-skilled fields such as medicine, law, accounting, engineering, research, journalism, and education are prominently featured alongside artistic and managerial occupations.

The criteria also extend beyond white-collar employment to encompass vocational trades, technical intern trainees, specified skilled workers, performers, and care sector personnel, alongside individuals participating in religious duties.

Additionally, intra-company transferees, referring to personnel reassigned to Japanese branches by their existing global employers, are fully integrated into the framework.

Individuals who meet the criteria for any of these 16 specific classifications may proceed with applying for a work visa through official governmental channels.

Japan and other countries offer marriage incentives

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that several governments around the world had introduced financial incentives aimed at encouraging young people to get married and start families.

Countries including Italy, Japan, Singapore, China and Hungary had offered cash bonuses, housing grants and subsidised loans to newlyweds.

Hungary's scheme allowed couples to access an interest-free loan of up to €30,590, which could be fully cancelled for families with three children.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh