Obaapa Christy opened up about speaking with Auntie Mabel on July 22, 2026, the very day the beloved woman passed away

The celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician explained that Auntie Mabel had told her she was at the hospital during what became their final phone call

Obaapa Christy had planned to continue a business discussion with Auntie Mabel after she returned home, unaware it would be their last exchange

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has opened up about the final conversation she had with the late Auntie Mabel, stressing that they spoke on the very day, July 22, 2026, Auntie Mabel died.

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy recounts speaking to Auntie Mabel the same day she passed. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking on the radio, Obaapa Christy described how she had received a call from Auntie Mabel that day, during which Auntie Mabel mentioned she was at the hospital.

Believing it was a routine visit, Obaapa Christy thought nothing of it and told her they would pick up their ongoing business discussion once she returned home.

"I spoke with my sister just that afternoon, expecting to meet with her after," Obaapa Christy said.

At around 4 pm, the news came that Auntie Mabel was gone. Obaapa Christy said she was so shaken that she did not know where she was headed and had to cancel all her scheduled appointments for the day.

The Instagram post below contains a heartfelt tribute from Obaapa Christy to the late Auntie Mabel, whom she credited as a loyal supporter of her career through the years.

Obaapa Christy pays tribute to Auntie Mabel

Obaapa Christy has been among the most vocal celebrities in paying tribute to Auntie Mabel, describing her as someone present for her throughout much of her career.

She recalled how Auntie Mabel would accompany her on business visits, personally writing and distributing invitations for her programmes.

"She helped me a lot, especially when I have a program. She usually goes with me to write and share invites for my programs," Obaapa Christy said.

Their bond also played out publicly. Obaapa Christy was spotted at Auntie Mabel's 50th birthday celebration, an occasion that, in hindsight, turned out to be their last public appearance together.

Friends and family have continued to mourn Auntie Mabel, remembering her as someone who carried the role of sister and mother to many people around her.

Reactions to Obaapa Christy's tribute

The musician's emotional account drew a wave of responses online, with many users reflecting on loss, loyalty, and the importance of cherishing loved ones while they are still alive.

lynoeghan wrote:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace ☮️."

paakojo_i commented:

"We always wait for the good people in our lives to die before we shower them with praise of how good they are to us. May her soul rest in eternal happiness."

mr_sarpongofficial said:

"Mmmmm sorry mommy 😭😭😭."

usmile_event wrote:

"Hmmm some of us have lost destiny helper ooo😭😭😭Aunty May."

felicia.donkor.777 added:

"Christiana, love how old you are to be calling a 50-year-old woman mummy. Are you guys not age mates?"

Vivian Jill's elder sister, Auntie Mabel, dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aunty Mabel, the elder sister of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, had reportedly passed away, with the news sparking reactions among fans.

The news was shared by the Instagram page Official_Bempah on Thursday, July 23, 2026, alleging that Aunty Mabel, whose full name was Mabel Adwoa Intuah, had died, although no official confirmation had come from Vivian Jill, her family, or representatives at the time of reporting.

Aunty Mabel was known as the owner of fashion shop Mayan Stitches and was admired by many for her passion for fashion and entrepreneurship.

Source: YEN.com.gh