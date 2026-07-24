A nostalgic video of Vivian Jill and her sister, Auntie Mabel, dancing together at a birthday party has resurfaced

The heartwarming clip was recorded at Auntie May's 50th birthday celebration, just a week before she passed away

The video captured the bond the two sisters shared and has moved many fans to tears following the sad news

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A nostalgic video of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill celebrating alongside her late sister has resurfaced online, drawing an outpouring of emotion from fans who were moved to tears by the footage.

Vivian Jill dancing with her late sister, Auntie Mabel, leaves fans in tears. Image credit: @infoghana360_, @getinfomedia_/TikTok, dagaatigirl_official/Instagram

Source: UGC

The clip, recorded at a 50th birthday celebration for Auntie May, shows Vivian Jill and her sister Auntie Mabel dancing joyfully together to a trending amapiano tune.

Surrounded by loved ones, the elderly woman at the centre of the celebrations appeared in high spirits, completely unaware that she would pass away just one week after the party.

What makes the video particularly poignant is the timing of her death so soon after what was captured on camera as such a happy, lively occasion.

The footage shows the two women sharing a close moment, their bond as siblings plain to see as they moved together on the dance floor.

For many who have watched the clip since the news of her passing broke, it has become one of those rare recordings that transforms into something far more precious than it was ever intended to be.

Friends and family now hold onto it as a lasting reminder of happier days.

The TikTok post below shows Vivian Jill and her late sister, Auntie Mabel, dancing together during Auntie Mabel's 50th birthday celebration.

Vivian Jill and sister's video sparks tears

The resurfaced footage quickly gained traction on social media, with users pouring into the comments section to share their grief and disbelief.

Adiepena Empress wrote:

"Aaw she looks like auntie Naa."

Toosweet Serwaa💟 said:

"Who's here after the sad news…. Oooh life 😫😢🥹🥹💔💔🙏🙏."

Jesusdauther🔥♥️ reacted:

"Eiii na joke."

The TikTok post below has another video of Vivian Jill and her late sister, Auntie Mabel, during a public event.

Vivian Jill's elder sister, Auntie Mabel, dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aunty Mabel, the elder sister of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, had reportedly passed away, with the news sparking reactions among fans.

The news was shared by the Instagram page Official_Bempah on Thursday, July 23, 2026, alleging that Aunty Mabel, whose full name was Mabel Adwoa Intuah, had died, although no official confirmation had come from Vivian Jill, her family, or representatives at the time of reporting.

Aunty Mabel was known as the owner of fashion shop Mayan Stitches and was admired by many for her passion for fashion and entrepreneurship.

Source: YEN.com.gh