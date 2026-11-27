Leo Edochie, Pete Edochie's first son, opened up about the Nollywood veteran's final moments in an exclusive BBC News Pidgin interview

Leo shared that his father was battling prostate cancer but did not know his death was near when he passed

Pete Edochie reportedly expressed a heartfelt final wish to God rather than continue suffering, according to his son

The final days of Nollywood legend Pete Edochie were more poignant than many of his fans could have imagined, and it was left to his eldest son to tell the story.

Leo Edochie, the first son of the legendary actor Pete Edochie, breaks his silence after his father's passing. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Leo Edochie sat down with BBC News Pidgin on November 27, 2026, sharing details of his father's last moments, final travels, and the legacy the veteran actor left behind.

In the interview, Leo described a father who faced his illness without fully grasping how close the end was.

The elder Edochie had been battling prostate cancer, yet according to his son, he was unaware that death was imminent.

Pete Edochie's last wish

What struck listeners most was the final sentiment Leo attributed to his father.

"My papa tok say instead wey im go dey suffer evribody, make God call am," Leo recounted in the BBC News Pidgin interview, capturing a man who chose to spare his loved ones prolonged pain over clinging to life at their expense.

Leo also touched on his father's last travels and reflected on the mark Pete Edochie made on Nigerian cinema and storytelling over decades in the industry.

The Instagram post below features Pete Edochie's son's interview.

Fans react to Leo Edochie's interview

The interview resonated deeply online, with many viewers noting the striking resemblance between father and son, not just in appearance but in voice.

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions:

morayobrown shared:

"Well said, sir. May his soul rest in peace. Amen 🙏🏽."

glamourqueenpretty wrote:

"Same voice as the dad ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_asi_nam noted:

"His voice sounds just like his father 😫💔."

chigolding added:

"May his legacy live on. He was a great man. There will be no other like him."

Pete Edochie visited ailing actor Emmanuel Armah

An earlier report by YEN.com.gh indicated that Pete Edochie paid an emotional visit to his longtime friend and former colleague, Emmanuel Armah, at his residence in Accra, Ghana, a few days before his passing.

Once a foundational figure who bridged the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, Armah has been out of the spotlight for nearly 11 years due to severe health complications from a stroke.

During the reunion, a visibly emotional Edochie supported his ailing colleague with a substantial cash donation to support him and led a heartfelt prayer for his recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh