The headmaster of Sammo Senior High School publicly addressed students after footage of a female Form 1 student twerking on stage with rapper Teephlow surfaced online

The incident occurred during the school's Homecoming Artiste Night on Saturday, October 31, 2026, and the video spread rapidly across social media

The headmaster described the situation as exploitation and abuse, vowing to pursue serious action against Teephlow

The headmaster of Sammo Senior High School in Ghana's Central Region delivered a stern public address to students on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after a video from the school's Homecoming Artiste Night went viral showing a female first-year student allegedly twerking on stage with rapper Teephlow.

Sammo SHS headmaster threatens serious action against popular Ghanaian rapper Teephlow over an alleged incident involving a student. Photo source: Teephlow, @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X

Source: Facebook

Speaking from an elevated platform to an assembled crowd below, the visibly agitated headmaster made clear he had seen the footage circulating on social media before confronting the matter head-on.

"I found one of you, sadly a woman girl, on the stage while the activity was taking sleep, shaking her backside," he told students. "It is not funny. It is embarrassing."

Sammo SHS headmaster condemns Teephlow's conduct

The headmaster reserved his sharpest criticism not for the student but for Ghanaian rapper Teephlow, who allegedly danced inappropriately with the student while performing at the school event on October 31.

He framed the popular Ghanaian artist's actions as a betrayal of the trust placed in him by the institution, noting that the school had paid for his performance under a clear contract.

"I am taking serious actions against him (Teephlow). I have done the same at the old site already. I will not tolerate that."

"We paid him. There was consideration paid. He didn't come to perform for free. We didn't ask him to come and abuse our girls as part of the process," the headmaster said.

He emphasised how much effort Sammo SHS has invested in building a reputation for safeguarding, particularly to reassure parents who send their daughters to the boarding house.

"We have had to trumpet our in loco parentis principle loud enough to convince parents that we act in their place," he said, stressing that such conduct undermined years of trust-building with families across the region.

The headmaster also flagged that the video had already spread online, warning that the incident risked damaging the school's standing as the first private senior high school in the Central Region.

He closed by issuing a direct warning to Teephlow:

"Let the message go out clearly to him that an action is coming his way."

The X video of the Sammo SHS headmaster threatening action against Teephlow is below:

Reactions to the Sammo SHS, Teephlow controversy

The video of the headmaster's address drew significant attention on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on both the school's response and Teephlow's alleged conduct.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@big_odg1 wrote:

"Teephlow get problem oooh."

@ChikyuGh said:

"Very good, headmaster. Order and decorum."

@ChaleTalkAm commented:

"School events should be fun, but there must also be boundaries. The bigger question is whether the school is doing enough to guide students on responsible behaviour without publicly shaming them."

Fantana threatens to sue NPP politician

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Fantana’s threat to sue NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah over his radio allegations linking her to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Fantana vehemently denied the claims, including the allegation that she received misappropriated state funds, and said she plans to take the matter to court.

Her response sparked a wave of support from fans urging her to follow through with legal action.

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Source: YEN.com.gh