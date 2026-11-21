A video reshared by naya_tv_online on Instagram on November 20, 2026, captured Bishop Obinim confronting Ohemaa Dynamite over missing funds

Obinim forcefully pulled Ohemaa onto a bedside and demanded she account for GH¢1.5 million he claims disappeared from his Lakeside residence

A mystery woman in the room was heard calling the preacher 'baby' and pleading with him not to hurt Ohemaa during the tense exchange

A video circulating online has put Bishop Obinim, fondly known as Anle Obinim, at the centre of fresh controversy after footage surfaced showing him in a heated confrontation with Ohemaa Dynamite.

Angel Obinim and Ohemaa Dynamite’s saga takes a drastic turn as a leaked video captures the preacher 'jossing' the young lady amid his GH¢1.5 million theft. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The clip, reshared by Instagram account naya_tv_online on November 20, 2026, allegedly went online through controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger.

It shows Obinim, visibly agitated, inside a room with several other people present, pulling Ohemaa onto a bed and sitting directly in front of her as he pressed her to explain what had happened to his money.

"Sit down. Tell me where my money is. I left my room for you; hurry, tell me where the money is," Obinim demanded in the footage, his actions and tone seemingly leaving little room for calm conversation.

Obinim's GH¢1.5 million theft allegations

The confrontation follows reports that GH¢1.5 million went missing from a safe at Obinim's Lakeside residence.

Authorities subsequently arrested Ohemaa Dynamite in connection with the matter.

The Adenta Circuit Court granted her GH¢1 million bail with two sureties on October 19, 2026, though reports later suggested she remained in custody after failing to meet the bail conditions.

The allegations against her have not been determined by the court, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the footage, an unidentified woman whose face was not visible in the clip could be heard speaking to the preacher in the background during the confrontation.

The voice, apparently that of a woman, addressed Obinim as "baby" while urging him to calm down.

"Babe, please don't hurt her," the voice cautioned at the moment Obinim pulled Ohemaa towards the bedside.

The Instagram post below has the video of Angel Obinim confronting Ohemaa Dynamite.

Reactions to Obinim and Ohemaa Dynamite video

The clip sparked swift and wide-ranging reactions from social media users, many of whom zeroed in on that mysterious voice in the background.

@aj_spicy wrote:

"Can't he find it in the realms."

@amaburbbery1 said:

"Did she say, babe????"

@adjoablacq_ commented:

"So it was true?"

@comfortrich2012 added:

"So kids were there too, Aeii obinim oye3 bi ooo."

@do_good_milly posted:

"God forgives, but Obinim, prophet of God, don't forgive 😂."

Gospel musician Florence Obinim’s attorney explains why his client is seeking a divorce from her estranged husband. Photo source: Florence Obinim/Daniel Obinim.

Source: Facebook

Florence lists reasons for divorcing Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Florence's lawyer stepped forward to publicly address why the gospel musician is seeking a divorce from her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after more than 20 years of marriage.

The legal representative, speaking in an interview on Peace FM, shared that the central issue driving Florence's decision is a string of allegations surrounding Bishop Obinim and other women.

According to the lawyer, Florence had endured the situation for some time, but things reached a breaking point when some of the women involved began openly ridiculing her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh