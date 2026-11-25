Beverly Angel took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to appeal to followers to pray for her husband

The wife of Zimbabwe's controversial televangelist Prophet Uebert Angel shared a series of photographs with an urgent caption

Beverly's post drew hundreds of responses within hours, with the timing sparking significant public attention

Beverly Angel, wife of Zimbabwean televangelist Prophet Uebert Angel, has made a heartfelt public appeal to her husband's followers, urging them to pray for him amid the controversy currently surrounding him.

Beverly Angel publicly stands by her embattled husband, Prophet Uebert, amid the ongoing saga. Image credit: beverlyuangel/IG

Source: UGC

On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Beverly turned to her Instagram page to share a collection of photographs of the prophet, accompanying them with a brief but pointed caption:

"#PRAY for our beloved CIC wherever you are."

The term "CIC" is a title regularly used by Angel's inner circle and followers when referring to him.

Beverly Angel's Instagram post

Beverly offered no additional explanation in the post regarding the specific circumstances prompting her appeal.

She did not elaborate on what her husband was facing or what had led her to make the plea publicly rather than privately.

Despite the lack of detail, the combination of images and the spare, urgent wording of the caption communicated a clear sense of personal distress and concern.

The post attracted hundreds of responses within hours of being shared, as supporters rallied around the message.

The Instagram details below show Beverly Angel's actual post.

Prophet Uebert Angel's ongoing saga

The timing of Beverly's appeal drew considerable attention given the wider controversy currently surrounding Prophet Uebert Angel.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested prominent British-Zimbabwean pastor and businessman Prophet Uebert Angel on Sunday, November 22, 2026, on allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate acts, with the force confirming the detention via its official X account.

According to Herald Online reports, roughly 10 men armed with AK-47 rifles entered Angel's Hippodrome Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, while a service was in progress, approached him at the pulpit, and escorted him out in handcuffs in full view of the congregation.

Reports say that the police held the prominent prophet at the Rhodesville Police Station, with further details to be released in due course.

Zimbabwean police arrest prominent pastor Prophet Uebert Angel in his church over alleged indecent assault, among other serious charges. Photo source: @zimlive

Source: Twitter

Uebert Angel's arrest at the Hippodrome Church

The circumstances of the arrest have drawn nearly as much attention as the charges themselves.

The decision to detain Angel, a close associate of Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, in front of his congregation rather than waiting until the service had concluded has sparked a sharp debate about the manner in which the operation was carried out.

The timing of the arrest has also raised eyebrows, as Angel recently made public statements warning people who had been directing criticism at Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Ghanaian clergyman Pastor Isaac arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Isaac Asare Bediako, the Ghanaian clergyman arrested after refusing a customary fine imposed by Adukrom’s chiefs over an alleged breach of the town’s noise-making ban.

The chiefs demanded seven sheep, schnapps and GH¢5,000, giving him three days to comply or face banishment.

Pastor Isaac rejected the demands, saying his actions followed divine instruction and that the land belongs to God.

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Source: YEN.com.gh