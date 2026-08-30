UAE Lists 5 Types of Work Permits That Are Valid for Only 2 Years

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issues 13 types of work permits to registered establishments, with five carrying a two-year validity

The two-year permits cover a range of workers, from new recruits outside the UAE to Golden Visa holders already living in the country

Only establishments formally registered with MoHRE are eligible to apply for any of the work permit categories

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The United Arab Emirates has identified five specific categories of work permits that carry a two-year validity period, according to the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

MoHRE oversees a total of 13 work permit types available to establishments registered with the ministry. The type of permit an employer must obtain depends on the nature of the role and the worker's current circumstances.

UAE Work Permits Valid for 2 Years

The first of the five two-year permits applies when a company seeks to recruit a worker from outside the UAE. This permit is subject to conditions set by the ministry before approval is granted.

The second covers situations where a non-UAE worker is transferring from one registered establishment to another within the country. This internal transfer permit also carries the same two-year limit.

The third category is designed for individuals already living in the UAE under a family sponsorship arrangement. Employers wishing to hire such residents can do so under this permit, which remains valid for two years from the date of issue.

The fourth permit applies specifically to UAE nationals and citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. Establishments seeking to bring GCC nationals onto their payroll must use this category, which shares the two-year validity.

The fifth and final permit on this list targets individuals who hold a Golden Residency Visa and are already residing in the UAE. Companies that wish to employ Golden Visa holders can obtain this permit, which also expires after two years.

How MoHRE Manages the Process

MoHRE administers the full lifecycle of all work permit categories, handling applications, renewals, and cancellations. Only establishments that are formally registered with the ministry are eligible to apply for any permit type.

The ministry's framework ensures that the type of permit issued accurately reflects the worker's status and the employer's specific hiring circumstances, providing clarity for businesses operating across the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh