The Swedish Migration Agency published an official list of 21 occupational categories exempt from the standard work permit requirement

The exemptions carry varying time limits, ranging from as short as 14 days for touring artists to as long as 360 days for certain study permit holders

The agency warned that the exemptions do not remove the need for other applicable permissions and urged workers in doubt to apply for a work permit

The Swedish Migration Agency has published an official list of 21 occupational categories whose members are permitted to work in Sweden for a limited period without first obtaining a work permit.

Sweden explains work permit exemptions and identifies 21 groups allowed to work legally. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Picture Alliance

Source: AFP

The guidance, made available on the agency's website, places the responsibility of determining eligibility squarely on the individual worker. The agency stated that because it cannot assess whether a specific person qualifies for an exemption in advance, it strongly recommends applying for a standard work permit whenever there is any uncertainty.

21 groups exempt from Sweden's work permit rules

The full list covers a broad range of professional backgrounds. Specialists within an international group may work in Sweden for less than one year, while employees in an international group participating in skills development are permitted for a maximum of three months. Participants in a business deal, professional athletes and officials, drivers and staff on tourist coaches, and caregivers accompanying a visitor each fall under a three-month limit.

Installers or technical instructors responding to crises may work for up to two months, and those on temporary assignment for radio or television are permitted for a maximum of one month. Artists, technicians, and other tour staff invited by an established organiser face the shortest window, at a maximum of 14 days.

Researchers or teachers in higher education are covered for up to 3 months, while researchers conducting part of their research in Sweden may stay for up to 180 days. Holders of a residence permit for mobility studies tied to higher education are permitted for the longest duration among the listed categories, up to 360 days.

Several other groups appear on the list with no specified time limit in the guidance. These include diplomatic and consular officials along with their family members and staff, train personnel and lorry drivers, representatives working temporarily in Sweden, journalists working temporarily in Sweden, workers on temporary assignments connected to construction projects, witnesses or injured parties involved in a criminal investigation, persons taking part in a relief effort, members or civilian personnel of a foreign armed force, and people covered by the Defence Cooperation Agreement between Sweden and the United States.

Key conditions for Sweden's work permit exemption

The agency was explicit that a work permit exemption does not automatically satisfy all legal requirements. Other applicable permissions may still be necessary depending on the individual's circumstances and nationality.

Workers who are uncertain whether their occupation falls within one of the 21 listed categories are strongly advised to proceed through the standard work permit application process rather than assume their situation is covered by an exemption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh