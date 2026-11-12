Sweden passed new legislation that will change how citizenship is treated for people holding dual nationality

The new rules introduce conditions that could affect thousands of Swedes who also hold citizenship in another country

Ghanaians living in Sweden with dual nationality may need to understand how the changes apply to their status

Sweden has introduced fresh citizenship legislation that will alter the legal standing of individuals who hold nationality in more than one country, with the changes expected to affect a significant number of residents across the Scandinavian nation.

The Swedish government approved the new rules, which are set to reshape how dual citizenship is treated under Swedish law.

Sweden announces new citizenship rules affecting people with dual nationality. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised framework, individuals who acquire Swedish citizenship while already holding another nationality, or who obtain a second citizenship after becoming Swedish, may face new conditions tied to their status.

What the new Swedish rules mean

The legislation targets scenarios where dual nationals are deemed to have stronger ties to another country, particularly in cases involving security concerns or national interest.

Swedish authorities will now have broader grounds to review citizenship cases involving dual nationals, a move that marks a notable shift from the country's previously more permissive stance on multiple nationalities.

Sweden only formally permitted dual citizenship from 2001, and the latest changes suggest the government is tightening its approach as part of wider efforts to strengthen national cohesion and border integrity.

What this means for Ghanaians in Sweden

Ghana is among the countries whose nationals frequently seek residency and citizenship in European nations, including Sweden.

Many Ghanaian-born individuals residing in Sweden hold both Ghanaian and Swedish citizenship, making the new rules directly relevant to them.

Ghanaians in Sweden who currently hold dual nationality, or those in the process of acquiring Swedish citizenship, are advised to follow developments closely and seek legal guidance where necessary.

The Ghanaian government permits its citizens to hold dual nationality, but the practical implications will now increasingly depend on how Swedish authorities apply the new legislation on a case-by-case basis.

The changes are part of a broader European trend, where several governments have been reassessing their citizenship frameworks in response to immigration pressures and geopolitical shifts.

For Ghanaians and other African nationals with ties to Sweden, understanding the revised rules could prove critical in protecting their residency and citizenship rights going forward.

Sweden lists 21 permit-exempt occupations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweden's government had confirmed that most non-EU/EEA citizens needed a work permit, but several specific groups were exempt from this requirement.

The Swedish Migration Agency listed over 20 occupational categories that could work in Sweden without a work permit, each with different time limits.

Applicants themselves were responsible for determining whether they qualified for an exemption, and the agency advised applying when in doubt.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh