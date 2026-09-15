Sweden's Migration Agency tightened Swedish citizenship requirements on 6 June 2026, with new rules applying immediately to all pending applications

Applicants must now meet stricter conditions, including a self-sufficiency income threshold of at least SEK 20,000 per month before tax

A new knowledge requirement covering the Swedish language and Swedish society applies to applicants aged 16 to 66 from 2026

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sweden tightened its path to citizenship on 6 June 2026, when the Swedish Citizenship Act was amended to introduce stricter conditions for applicants.

The Swedish government sets out the requirements and steps applicants need to follow to become citizens. Image credit: Reuters/ TT News Agency

Source: UGC

The revised rules took effect immediately, applying even to those who had already submitted applications and were awaiting a decision.

The Swedish Migration Agency, which processes roughly 50,000 citizenship applications annually, published a detailed guide on 17 July 2026 explaining what the changes mean for prospective citizens.

Who can apply for Swedish citizenship?

The most common route is through a formal application, though citizenship can also be acquired through notification or automatically at birth and through adoption.

A child born to at least one Swedish parent is entitled to citizenship at birth.

For adults applying through the standard route, several conditions must be satisfied.

An applicant must hold a valid residence permit or equivalent status, be able to confirm their identity in person at the agency, and meet a habitual residence requirement.

In most cases, that means living continuously in Sweden for at least eight years, though exceptions exist: Nordic citizens qualify after just two years, while those who cannot verify their identity must wait at least ten years.

Swedish citizenship: What the new rules require

One of the most significant additions is a self-sufficiency requirement.

Applicants must demonstrate they can support themselves through employment or self-employment, earning at least three income base amounts per year, equivalent to just over SEK 20,000 per month before tax.

Income from unemployment benefits or social assistance received for more than six months in the previous three years does not count toward this threshold.

A good-conduct requirement has also been extended beyond Sweden's borders.

The agency now assesses behaviour both inside and outside the country, drawing on information from the Swedish Police Authority, the Swedish Enforcement Authority, and the Swedish Security Service.

Applicants between the ages of 16 and 66 must additionally demonstrate knowledge of the Swedish language and Swedish society.

Those who cannot provide qualifying school certificates or course completions may take a citizenship test. The society component of that test becomes available in August 2026, while the language test is expected no earlier than autumn 2027.

Children can no longer be included as co-applicants on a parent's citizenship form. Since the law changed, a guardian must submit a separate application on a child's behalf, and children aged 12 and above must give their own consent.

Citizenship numbers have been falling

Application volumes have declined steadily in recent years.

The agency received 58,400 applications in 2023, followed by 50,000 in 2024 and 41,000 in 2025.

The approved citizenships also dropped, from 68,200 in 2023 to 38,800 in 2025, partly because the agency introduced additional security measures that slowed decision-making.

Among those granted citizenship in 2025, the five most common previous nationalities were Syrian, Afghan, Eritrean, Indian, and Polish.

Sweden introduces legislation banning cousin marriages to address public health risks and prevent forced unions, effective from July 1, 2026. Image credit: iStock, Government.se

Source: UGC

Swedish government passes controversial bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Swedish government introduced new legislation banning marriages between first cousins and other close relatives.

The legislative decision, which marked a significant shift in the country's family law framework and aims to protect vulnerable individuals, is set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

An Instagram report shared by MrHandyHero on June 19, 2026, indicated that the legal decision was rooted in growing public health concerns.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh