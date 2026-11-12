Ghanaian journalist Samuel Obeng Mensah, alias Prof, was arrested and sent to court in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026

Obeng Mensah allegedly collected GH¢178,900 from 13 victims under the pretence of securing their enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces

A video of the journalist being escorted by armed tactical police officers outside a courthouse went viral online

Ghanaian journalist Samuel Obeng Mensah, widely known by his alias Osei Kwame or Prof, has been arrested and dragged to court for allegedly defrauding 13 people of GH¢178,900.

Ghana police arrest and drag journalist Samuel Obeng Mensah to court for allegedly defrauding 13 people of GH¢178,900. Photo source: Ghana Police Service, Gossip24TV, KARRASTOCK/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Dramatic footage has emerged of the arrested Ghanaian journalist being led away in handcuffs by armed police officers outside a courthouse in Accra.

The video, filmed on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Gossips24TV, showed plainclothes and tactical officers in full body armour marked "POLICE" and carrying rifles escorting the handcuffed journalist from a building entrance to a waiting vehicle.

At points during the footage, Obeng Mensah was seen attempting to shield his face with papers and a bag as he was led out.

Samuel Obeng Mensah's alleged fraud scheme

According to investigators, Obeng Mensah allegedly collected a total of GH¢178,900 from 13 individuals after promising to facilitate their enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces and other security services.

Among the named victims, Matrib Benjamin allegedly parted with GH¢19,900, while Oppong Frederick Denteh allegedly paid GH¢20,000.

The remaining GH¢139,000 was allegedly collected from 11 other applicants who had been introduced through a man identified as Seth Reagan Gyamfi.

None of the 13 applicants were ever enlisted. Investigators established that Obeng Mensah had neither the connections nor the capacity to deliver on the promises he made to secure their recruitment into any security service.

Journalist Samuel Obeng Mensah's video goes viral

The footage, watermarked with the Gossips24TV brand, spread rapidly across social media after being posted online.

The tense, visually striking sequence of the journalist being surrounded by armed officers drew significant attention, particularly given Obeng Mensah's profile as a member of Ghanaian media circles.

The Instagram video of Samuel Obeng Mensah at the court premises is below:

Ghanaian journalist, media worker arrested over fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a Ghanaian journalist and media worker remanded by an Accra court over an alleged GH¢800,000 fraud targeting a Ghanaian woman living in the United States.

The alleged scheme involved claims of spiritual attacks, payments for rituals and a warning that the woman’s late father’s debt put her family at risk.

A third suspect allegedly fled to Togo and remained at large.

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Source: YEN.com.gh