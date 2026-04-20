Kwaku Annan reportedly made his first public appearance after days in the custody of alleged BNI officers for an alleged crime

In a viral video, the investigative journalist was seen in handcuffs after appearing in court on Monday, April 20, 2026

Details of Kwaku Annan's legal proceedings surfaced online, with many Ghanaian social media users sharing mixed reactions

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Controversial Ghanaian investigative journalist Kwaku Annan has been spotted publicly for the first time after reportedly spending several days in police custody.

Ghanaian journalist Kwaku Annan appears in court in handcuffs days after reportedly being arrested by BNI officers. Photo source: Net2 TV, C TV, @newsghanalive/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Friday, April 17, 2026, US-based Ghanaian social media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Kwaku Annan had been arrested by officers of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

She claimed that the CTV presenter had been apprehended for allegedly blackmailing Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, the founder and general overseer of the Ultimate Charismatic Centre.

According to her, the investigative journalist had been allegedly extorting money from the preacher on several occasions before his arrest.

Afia's claims of Kwaku Annan's arrest triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning the validity of the news.

The Facebook video of Afia Schwarzenegger announcing the alleged arrest of Kwaku Annan is below:

Kwaku Annan spotted in handcuffs after arrest

On Monday, April 20, 2026, Kwaku Annan was reportedly taken to the Accra Circuit Court 1 for an appearance after spending days in the custody of the BNI officers.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger News Ghana Live, the former Net2 TV presenter, wearing a T-shirt and trousers with a cap, was seen in handcuffs on the premises after appearing before a judge in court.

Kwaku, whom Kennedy Agyapong dismissed from his TV station in 2022 for allegedly insulting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, appeared to be in the custody of police officers, who accompanied him to an awaiting registered pick-up vehicle at the court premises.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, who also shared the blogger's video on Instagram, the journalist had been remanded in police custody after appearing in court in connection with his alleged crimes.

The Facebook video of Kwaku Annan in handcuffs after his court appearance is below:

Blogger DKlass GH arrested over alleged publication

Popular Ghanaian blogger Sammy Amadotor, the owner and founder of DKlass GH, was arrested on Friday, November 14, 2025.

He was reportedly detained by the police following a raid at his home at around 3 a.m.

His arrest was reportedly in connection with publishing excerpts from Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ acclaimed investigative documentary, ‘Number 12’.

Ghanaian blogger Sammy Amadator, popularly known as DKlass GH, is reportedly arrested by officers of the National Signals Bureau. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Officers of the Signal Bureau reportedly led the blogger away in handcuffs to their headquarters, where he was questioned over his alleged illegal actions.

Below is the Instagram post with details of DKlassGH’s arrest:

Journalist Kwaku Annan's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mercy Sharp commented:

"Eii Kwaku Annan, upon all the shouting and telling in the name of doing it for Mother Ghana nu nyinaa, s3 blackmail nso ka ho."

Quame Aggrey said:

"It's finished, ampa."

GINA GOLD wrote:

"Oh, what was his crime?"

Court remands Pastor Love after his arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a court remanded Pastor Love after he appeared in court on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

According to reports, Obaapa Christy's ex-husband landed in police custody over alleged theft of a luxury car.

Source: YEN.com.gh