The Ghana Armed Forces scheduled a three-day Documentation and Body Selection Exercise for qualified applicants in its 2026/2027 Enlistment Exercise

The exercise will run from September 28 to 30, 2026, at designated centres in Kumasi and Accra

Qualified applicants will receive text messages with their assigned centre and reporting instructions before the exercise begins

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The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the dates and venues for the next stage of its 2026/2027 Enlistment Exercise, inviting qualified applicants to attend a three-day Documentation and Body Selection Exercise later this month.

The Ghana Armed Forces scheduled a three-day Documentation and Body Selection Exercise for qualified applicants in its 2026/2027 Enlistment Exercise. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

Following the closure of the online application portal on September 23, 2026, the GAF confirmed that the exercise will run from September 28 to 30, 2026, with sessions held simultaneously across two sectors of the country.

Applicants in the Northern Sector are to report to the 4 Infantry Battalion at Uaddara Barracks in Kumasi, while those assigned to the Southern Sector will head to the Nicholson Stadium at the Air Force Base in Accra.

The GAF confirmed that each qualified applicant will receive a text message ahead of the exercise, specifying their designated centre and the instructions they need to follow upon arrival.

Applicants are advised to read these messages carefully and comply with all directives from the Armed Forces.

What Applicants Need to Know

The Documentation and Body Selection Exercise represents a critical step forward in the enlistment process, coming immediately after the completion of the online application phase.

The GAF has urged all those who receive notification to take careful note of their assigned dates, locations, and reporting guidelines. Only applicants who receive a text message confirming their qualification are expected to show up at the centres.

Those who have applied but are yet to receive communication should await official notification and refrain from turning up at the venues without confirmation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh