A recent post on social media celebrated the achievements of a family as they celebrate their brother's new surgical journey

Acting as an inspiration to those around them, the images of the festivities got Mzansi hyped and excited for the local man's new journey

The family has three doctors, a lawyer and a professional chef and is truly inspiring South Africans

Social media user Esquire (@LesMph) has taken to Twitter to highlight the hard work and dedication of his family. The post focuses on his brother being accepted into the American College of Surgeons.

A path towards being a surgeon can not start without some sort of celebration and the family did not disappoint. Images of cake, balloons, formal clothes and smiles overwhelm the post as the family continue to inspire those around them.

The post is accompanied by fellow family members Dr Lerato (@Dr_lovelee) and professional cake artist business owner and mother, Mama Naledi-Ebotse (@fruittiCakes) have Mzansi inspired as they joined in on the celebration.

A family of super achievers including a doctor and lawyer just added a surgeon to the list. Image: @LesMph

The American College of Surgeons is an association of surgeons that focuses on improving surgical patients' care. The association's website states that 'rigorous' qualifications are needed in order to become a Fellow.

Take a look at the inspiring post below:

South Africans shared numerous responses to the local man's achievement. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the more popular responses.

@damita_za shared:

"Family of super achievers, love it."

@MhanaDyondzi quote tweeted with

"I want my kids to be this successful."

@DrMom_Cooks replied with:

"Three doctors, a professional chef and a lawyer. What a family! Your parents must be so proud."

@ratosjackson wrote:

"Your family is such an inspiration."

