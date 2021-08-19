A South African woman, Boitumelo Lebeko, has charted an inspiring journey of academic excellence

Lebeko holds a BA Law degree from the University of Pretoria and is officially an admitted attorney and a Notary of the High Court of South Africa

Mzansi social media users banded together to doff their hats to the new legal practitioner as a Facebook post on her attracted more than 1, 600 positive reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Boitumelo Lebeko is the toast of the town after the now admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa charted an inspiring journey on her way to the top.

The @varsityworldSA, an online university magazine that focuses on celebrating academic excellence, posted an inspirational message highlighting the new legal practitioner in town on its Facebook page.

Boitumelo Lebeko is the toast of the town after becoming an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Image: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images, @vasirtyworldSA/ Facebook.

Source: UGC

The post read:

"5 years of studying towards my BA Law & LLB degrees, 4 board exams and 1 notary exam, and 1 year and 6 months of Articles has finally paid off!!

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Officially an Admitted Attorney and Notary of the High Court of South Africa, a dream that God made possible." – Boitumelo Lebeko, BA Law (University of Pretoria)."

A Notary of the High Court of South Africa, or Notary Public, is an attorney admitted and authorised by the High Court to witness signatures, draw and attest contracts and statements, and authenticate the validity of certain documents.

This form of attorney would have passed the practical examination, or in the case of Lebeko, a notary exam, concerning the practice, functions and duties of a notary.

An admitted attorney who has passed the practical notarial examination may, on application to the High Court, be admitted and enrolled as a Notary Public.

Inspired South Africans toast to excellence

South Africans banded together to doff their hats to Lebeko for her exceptional exploits, with the Facebook post attracting more than 1 600 positive reactions.

Michael Towner said:

"Congratulations Boitumelo on becoming an Amitted Attorney. You're on the path to becoming a global legal leader in the field of law. The sky is the limit!"

Nokukhanya Khumalo wrote:

"Congratulations, this is definitely the motivation I needed."

Sbuda Mabućcado added:

"Lots of love and prosperity."

Hitekani Tivani offered:

"Congratulations sister."

Social media influencer Toasts to woman who lands job in London

In another inspirational story, YEN News previously reported that a well-known social media influencer in Mzansi is celebrating the success of someone whom she helped to find and later land a job in London.

The achievement has Saffas doffing their hats to the woman and @MetjahTebogo, or Tiffany, who has risen to prominence on Twitter for putting others onto job opportunities.

Her following has grown exponentially as she consistently tweets threads around vacancies that people can apply for at various companies. Her following has grown exponentially as she consistently tweets threads around vacancies that people can apply for at various companies.

Source: Yen.com.gh