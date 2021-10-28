A UK-based Ghanaian woman, Matilda Nana Agyapomaa, has disclosed that she has never seen her biological father

A UK-based Ghanaian woman, Matilda Nana Agyapomaa, has opened up about her life as she revealed she has never set eyes on her birth father.

Agyapomaa, aged 53, disclosed that she met her mother for the first time after giving birth. She revealed her mother travelled in search of greener pastures, leaving her and her brother at a young age.

She told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that she lived predominantly with her late grandmother as she recounted her turbulent childhood life.

Reuniting with her mother

Asked about the whereabouts of both parents, Agyapomaa disclosed that she reunited with her mother but indicated that she has never bothered to find out about her father.

''I won't ask about my father and will never ask because some men use a strategy to impregnate girls believing the child will find them when they grow,'' she said.

Childhood Struggles

Agyapomaa explained that she had a difficult childhood and struggled throughout her education due to her father's absence.

''I was good at sporting activities and thought it would set me on a path to travel outside Ghana. I received a scholarship to senior high school, and I needed just a chop box and food items, but I didn't get help from anybody,'' she said.

She continued:

''I have struggled and suffered, but God has blessed me today. Now, I have to go and look and take care of him; if you reunite with him and you don't cater for him, it would bring a curse to you; and I'm not ready for that.''

Still pained

The mother of five admitted she is still harbouring bitterness against her father, saying parents should not use poverty as an excuse to abandon their children.

Agyapomaa, who is now divorced after 29 years of marriage, revealed when she first arrived in the UK.

