A woman has sought advice online over what she terms 'mother in law interference' in her family's affairs

The woman said that she has a one-year-old baby and is currently seven months pregnant

She noted that lately, it has become challenging to perform household chores as she quickly gets fatigued from doing the smallest of things, but her husband does not understand

A worried woman has sought help online over what she refers to as 'mother in law interference'.

Photo illustration of a worried pregnant woman. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The woman narrated that she has a one-year-old child and is currently seven months pregnant with their second child.

She said that taking care of her firstborn child and doing household chores took a toll on her.

She narrated that after sharing her predicament with her husband and suggesting he hire a househelp for her, he was reluctant.

Having been married for two years, the woman thought her husband would understand and comply, but apparently, she was wrong.

Keeping a secret from his mother

"After insisting he agreed to hire one but made me promise to keep her a secret from his family, especially his mother who would not be happy about it. This was difficult because we live in the same vicinity but i did my best," she narrated.

Shortly after, the woman said she and her husband disagreed over something, and he called his mother to inform her of the situation at home.

According to the woman, the man even teamed up with his family to verbally attack her family, saying that she had not been raised right.

Hubby demands an apology for his mom

He stood by and watched both his mom and brother threaten to beat her up. After all, this was over, the heartbroken woman was surprised that her husband came home one day and demanded that she apologize to his mother.

"What wrong did I do? I don't understand him anymore. But my husband said that if I don’t apologize to his mom, I should pack my things and leave his house. Please, I need advice if my stand of not apologizing to her for insulting my family and me is right. Note this not the first time this is happening because all the beating I receive from my hubby during my first pregnancy was in front of his mom," she narrated.

