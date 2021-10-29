Snaps of a smiling lady holding a newborn baby have gone viral online after they were shared by a well-known social media user

@Sigujana_ZA claims that the lady is 54 years old and has just had her first child, it is unclear if this is true

True or not, many social media users lived for the adorable images that have warmed hearts across the nation

@Sigujana_ZA shared images of a lady he claims is a 54-year-old mother. In the snaps shared to Twitter, the lady can be seen cuddling a newborn baby and displaying all kinds of emotions on her face.

It is unclear who the lady is or if the story is true but many shared a bunch of different responses to the news. Saffas who came across the post were both shocked and touched not only by the cuteness of the little one but the strength of mom.

The internet is congratulating this unknown woman for supposedly giving birth at 54. Image: @Sigujana_ZA

Take a look at the sweet below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the top comments left under the post:

@RebeccaCindi shared:

"When Jesus say yes nobody can say no."

@Su2QKay wrote:

"This is amazing!!!"

@elahlumlenze tweeted:

"This is beautiful!"

@MabenaBusi1 quote tweeted with:

"God is great all the time."

@Khanya_Nolz1 responded with:

"Yho congrats sana."

@Keamo_mog added:

"This will definitely be me at the age of 54."

Model Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50: "There's no greater love"

In similar news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Magical Kenya Tourism Ambassador and top international model Naomi Campbell surprised many after disclosing that she is a new mom and secretly welcomed a baby girl.

The 50-year-old supermodel announced her daughter’s arrival on social media, vowing that there was no greater love.

Taking to her various social media platforms on Tuesday, 18 May, she blessed us all with a shot as she clutched her baby girl’s tiny feet in her hands. Naomi, who made the announcement four years after crediting science with allowing her to start a family whenever she wants, did not reveal her baby's name.

Naomi tagged her own mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell in the image, who later reposted the snap.

