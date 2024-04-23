A video of a single mother speaking on why she would not settle with a man who has kids has popped up online

She indicated that she preferred not to get involved with a man with kids to avoid drama from the man's baby mama(s)

Speaking during a discussion on single mothers and finding love, she admitted that single mothers struggle to find partners because of various reasons

A Ghanaian woman who is a single mother has categorically stated that she would not enter a relationship with a man who already has kids.

Speaking during a discussion on JoyFM’s Strong and Sassy, she attributed her choice to what she described as the dramatic nature of women.

She emphasised the show on JoyFM that women can be very dramatic and that she did not want to get involved with any baby Mama or her drama.

“I feel bad about my double standards but I would not get involved with a man who already has kids,” she stated.

“I will not because of the other woman. Women are extremely dramatic. I’m a woman myself and we plan and plot all kinds of things so I dread that,” the woman who was a panelist on the show emphasised.

Their conversation centered on “Single Motherhood and Finding Love” where she and other panelists had been speaking about the challenges most single mothers face.

They both admitted during the conversation that finding love as a single mother is tough.

Single mother fumes at Ghanaian men for refusing to date her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a who was lamenting over her difficulty in finding a partner.

She stated in a video that went viral that men have refused to date her because she is a single mother.

She said the excuse by some men that they do not want to date single mothers makes no sense because such women are very caring and sensible.

She, thus, appealed to men to change their perception of single mothers and accept them as they are since they are also loving and caring creatures.

