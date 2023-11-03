Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finale mistress, has opened up about her failed marriage

In a candid interview with media star Bola Ray, she lamented her marriage breakup was one of the pivotal failures of her life

National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) moderator Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann has stated that the breakdown of her marriage is one of her most significant failings in life.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM on November 2, 2023, the renowned quiz mistress admitted that the breakup was difficult for her.

The educator indicated that, like many, she had hoped for the longevity of the marriage, but that wasn't the case.

"When you marry, you are expected to stay for the rest of your life. So, I consider the breakdown of a marriage to be one of my greatest failures since I went into it expecting to stay there for life, and life happened," she said.

Professor Kaufmann, the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, offered advice to young women preparing for marriage. She urged them to make wise choices and understand what they were. Getting into before they settled with a partner.

Reactions to Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann's comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@Nicholasoony said:

Awww.

@Okai_Eben posted:

Deep Reflection; find somebody who would glow with you because nature is not static.

@timelesscityzen said:

Looks like marriage nu is appointed unto many people to fail and only a few to succeed. It is scripted!

Superwoman❤

