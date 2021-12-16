Borga Sylvia: Kumawood star and twin sister celebrate b'day with stunning photos

Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia and her twin sister have turned a year older today, Wednesday, December 16, 2021

The actress has celebrated her birthday by sharing photos with her twin

Borga Sylvia was one of the most popular actresses during the early days of the Kumawood industry

Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, popularly known in the movie industry as Borga Sylvia, has flaunted her twin sister once again in new photos on social media.

Today, Thursday, December 16, 2021, happens to be the birthday of Borga Sylva and her twin sister.

In celebration of their special day, the actress shared photos she has had with her twin sister.

Borga Sylvia and sister. Source: Instagram/@iamsandraadu

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Borga Sylvia thanked God for their lives and the health and happiness they enjoy. She wrote:

"On this birthday of ours, I want to take the opportunity to let you know just how grateful I am for you, my beautiful twin sister. I might not tell you as often as I should, but you mean the absolute world to me. Thank you for being the best friend, sister, and companion in life that I could ever wish for. Happy Birthday to US"

Colleagues and many fans of the actress reacted

darlynbill commented:

"Happy birthday pretties, bunch love to Y'all"

lizzyaddai also wrote:

"Happy Birthday my Favorite Twins"

adu2768 had this to say:

"Happy birthday to your new age God bless your new age"

For those who may not know, Borga Sylvia was one of the topmost actresses on the Kumawood movie scene in its early days.

She starred in many movies alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Mavis Adjei, and Portia Asare Boateng.

Her most famous movie is Kumasi Yonko in which she played the role of Sylvia, a fake returnee who gave McBrown ill-advice and eventually took over her marriage. It in that role that gave her the name Borga Sylvia.

Sometime after being in the limelight, she left the country and has been domiciled in Australia.

