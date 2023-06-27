A video of a Ghanaian mother and her son arguing over money has got people talking

Apparently, the woman owed the son but refused to pay on the grounds that she had equally spent a lot of money on him

Netizens who reacted to the video shared similar experiences with their moms

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The reaction of an elderly Ghanaian woman after she was asked by her son to pay him back money she took on loan has cracked ribs online.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the elderly woman preparing a meal in the kitchen when her grown-up son suddenly showed up demanding the money he gave her as loan.

Mom tells son she won't pay back the loan Photo credit: @mightyoseiasibey/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The request stunned the woman, who quickly retorted that she wouldn't have come to him for a loan in the first place if she had money.

The woman added that she didn't have any money and proceeded to remind him of the amount of money she has expended on him since his childhood.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I have fed you since childhood. Are you aware of the amount of money I spent on the food and drinks I've fed you with? Today, you are here asking me to return your GH¢500. I don't have money," she said boldly.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 80,000 views and 3000 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comment by the African mother

Netizens who watched the video laughed at the comments of the woman, with others also sharing similar experiences about their mums.

DeArthurs2 stated:

All African mothers went to the same school

Lato_ya2553 indicated:

My mum is exactly like this woman. She won’t pay da! Atika tika

DarlingBae commented:

My mom said this same thing to me, I asked her if I begged her to born me, she looked at me and told me I’m a witch.

Hag indicated:

You are lucky she didn't add your schoolfees

priscynhyira stated:

I knew she was going to say that.

PeterRicci stated

I think my mum is her twin

Mother and daughter show off dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady raised eyebrows after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16 years old.

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs and she shared the post with the caption:

TikTok trend with my teenage daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh