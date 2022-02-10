People have in recent times shown great love to those who were in need of money to pay their school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time the help came, the beneficiaries had no other option as things looked bleak. One thing is sure, the encounter changed their lives.

The students were really happy. Photo source: LinkedIn/James C Okpara, Micheal Showunmi, Instagram/@white_in_africa

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three different times people came to the rescue of students who needed financial help.

1. James C. Okpara

James' story went viral on Wednesday, February 9, as he narrated how God helped him with his school fees.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It should be noted that the man gave out his N25,000 January salary to his mother and people who really needed money.

The young man gave out all his January salary. Photo source: LinkedIn/James C Okpara

Source: UGC

Days after his show of love, a stranger who heard the trouble he was having with settling his school debt gave him N50,000.

2. Michael Showunmi

A physically challenged man was praised online after he sponsored the education of two kids and eased the burden off their parents.

One of the kids' parents said she was relieved when the money was paid. Photo source: LinkedIn/Michael Showunmi

Source: UGC

One of the beneficiaries' parents was so happy that the debt was cleared. Her son, David, who is in JSS 1 is among the best in his class. It was a huge financial relief for her.

3. A kind white woman sponsors education of maid's kids

A woman showed great love to two kids of her maid when she heard that she was having a problem paying their school fees.

As a way to help her, she crowdfunded and was able to pay for two terms. When the Nigerian woman heard it, she carried her boss up in great joy.

Little drops of water

There are several students out there that need help. While many may not be buoyant enough to pay their fees, getting them school uniforms and writing materials (for those in public schools) will go a long way.

Man shows love to old schoolmate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Akerele Oluwasogo, took to LinkedIn to narrate how he met his old schoolmate in Lagos.

Akerele said that an old classmate happened to be the driver of the keke (tricycle) that hit his car. Just as he angrily came down to check how bad it was, the driver turned out to be a known face.

The two reunited and got talking. During their conversation, the driver said he is ashamed that he is driving keke to make ends meet and his friend is looking so fresh in his car.

Source: YEN.com.gh