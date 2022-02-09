Nigerians have in recent times shown moving examples of being kind and that people all need each other to succeed in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In one report, a woman who never thought she would get an unprecedented blessing broke down in tears.

One of the hawkers is a student who always does his assignments. Photo source: @iam.ahuozia Facebook/Hon Ogwu Austine.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh, in this report, will be looking at three emotional instances where Nigerians put big smiles on roadside sellers' faces.

1. Roasted Plantain seller

A Nigerian lady pulled a prank on a roasted plantain seller. After getting a piece from her, she said she was no longer interested as the plantain was tasteless.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This was after she had even eaten a part of it. The seller was dumbfounded as she collected it back from the lady.

A moment after, the lady returned with some money, telling her that it had all been a prank. The woman cried for joy.

2. Hawker gets help from strangers

A Nigerian who has been seeing a boy carrying out a habit of working on his homework when he was out hawking decided to help him.

The man helped the young boy by filming him so that more people can know his story and reach out.

After his story went viral a few days ago, some people showed interest in sponsoring the boy's education.

3. Nose mask seller

A nose mask seller offered to give a lady one for free when the buyer told her she did not have cash on her to buy.

Unknown to her, the lady only wanted to test the seller's act of kindness. She later returned with some money and a gift for the hawker.

God doubled my money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, James C. Opara, went online to write about the goodness of God in his life after a stranger blessed him with N50,000.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, February 8, the man said earlier in the month, he gave out his whole N25,000 salary despite being a student and had school fees to pay.

A part of the money was used to settle his mother’s debt. When he made that move, James’ mother was worried that he was doing a lot as a student who needed the money.

Source: YEN.com.gh