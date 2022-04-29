A Ghanaian gospel musician is against touching the phone of one‘s partner in marriage and doesn't find it respectful.

The Adom hit singer feels it is unnecessary to pry into the mobile phones of your partner and says she does not do that.

Being pro-privacy, she says in marriage, there is a need to avoid such things to facilitate peace in the marital home.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Empress Gifty, an ace Ghanaian music star, has pointed out that she avoids touching her husband's phone as she believes it breeds misunderstanding in marriage. She believes in marital life, partners need to apply wisdom as that is the only way to ensure peace and happiness in the home.

She says mobile phones are private property; hence partners should not encroach on each other's privacy. She noted that her husband does not touch her phone either. Speaking to Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show on UTV, she gave her two cents on how marriage should function.

Ghanaian Gospel Musician Empress Gifty Says It Is Wrong To Touch Your Partners Phone In Marriage

Source: Instagram

She said:

In marriage, there is something called privacy. There’s privacy in marriage, but people don’t know. That thing we call a phone is private. Let me explain it to you.Today, a phone has caused someone to be disabled. A phone has made someone sit in a car and follow her husband to a hotel to see something that has left her mum. She is now disabled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She believes that avoiding going through your partner's phone will bring you peace of mind because what you don't know won't harm you.

She clarified that her utterance doesn't mean she does not have faith or believe in her husband, but she knows he is human and that there is no single completely holy human being. She believes everyone is susceptible to falling to temptation.

She went on to say that she understands that men are visual human beings and are attracted to what they see.

According to her, understanding men lust after what they see will bring you peace in your marriage. She says being submissive is not something negative and doesn't mean you allow another person to take you for granted. She added that applying wisdom is necessary for marital life.

The gospel star has a nice catalogue of songs like 3y3woaa and odi yompo

Gospel Musician Empress Gifty Spends $40,000 On Music Video

In other news, Empress Gifty spends a lot on music videos. She said she spent $40,000 on a single music video. YEN.com.gh talked about this in a previous article.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel vocalist Celestine Donkor has reacted to the claims that her colleague musician, Empress Gifty, was spending $40,000 on her latest music video during an interview. Empress Gifty was recently in the news for bragging about spending $40,000 on her recent music video with her team, especially her costumes, because she wanted quality.

Source: YEN.com.gh