Celestine Donkor reacts to Empress Gifty's $40,000 music video claim in video

Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has set the internet to laughter after ridiculously reacting to Gifty Osei's claim of spending $40,000 on her music video

The singer was asked about her thoughts on the claim which she said she would personally have used that money for the importation of rice for profit

The video of her response at her radio interview is garnering lots of views and causing many conversations online amongst fans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel vocalist, Celestine Donkor has reacted to the claims of her colleague musician, Empress Gifty, spending $40,000 on her latest music video during an interview.

Empress Gifty was recently in the news for bragging about spending $40,000 on her recent music video together with her team, especially her costumes because she wanted quality.

When asked about her thoughts of the artiste's claims of the artiste, Celestine Donkor, responded saying that she would rather use that money to invest in the rice business to yield income.

Celestine Donkor,Empress Gifty's.source: Instagram/@celestinedonkor

Source: Instagram

Celestine Donkor's statement her personal opinion about the question being asked as she only expressed what she would have done with that money.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Celestine's respond to the question has got many social media users 'on the floor' as they keep reacting with laughter emojis under the video of the interview making waves online but for others, they find it offensive.

Some social media reactions

@kay_richhie commented:

"Wapo Nyame de kɔtɔn uncle Sam"

@ohemaa_akosua_esther commented:

"Sister Celestine weak me with rice part la eiii"

@nanaboateng579

"But she says for her so why are people bashing her for her opinion"

@ohemaa_akosua_esther

"Eiii this table the host is shaking err yoo"

@ohemaa_akosua_esther

"Eiii this table the host is shaking err yoo"

KiDi announces ‘Touch It’ remix featuring US rapper Tyga

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known widely in the showbiz sphere as KiDi has announced the remix to his monster hit song, Touch it, featuring the American act, Tyga.

KiDi who is signed to Lynx Entertainment made the news public yesterday, February 14th, 2022, as a Valentine's day surprise to his fans and the nation as a whole.

Source: YEN.com.gh