With there being a perception out there of politicians being womanisers, Empress Gifty said she is not perturbed even though she is married to one

She advised couples to desist from going through their partner's phone to avoid any unforeseen circumstances

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Empress Gifty says that men are a weak gender who only prey on anything attractive they set their eyes on.

Speaking to UTV's Abeiku Santana in an interview, the "3y3 Woaa (It's You)" hitmaker spoke about infidelity in marriages.

Empress Gifty talks about marriage. Photo Source: @empress_gifty

She said,

Every man is weak. Men are visual beings. They lust after what they see with their eyes. That's why when God presented Eve to Adam, He allowed him to name her because he was moved by what he saw.

Empress Gifty is happily married to Politician and former Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamansu, Hopeson Adorye. They have been married for three years.

They recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary last year December 28, where Mr Adorye video called into a show to surprise the Empress.

Even though there is this perception that politicians are womanisers, she said is not perturbed at all.

When the host quizzed her about men being lustful with their eyes, and that being the reason why she carries herself so flamboyantly for her politician husband, she replied saying all she does is to accord the right respect to him.

The Bible says a man should love his wife and what I have to do is to be humble for him. Submitting to my husband does not mean lying down to be trodden on.

Sharing some gems on marriage, Empress Gifty said:

I will not do what I know won't bring peace to my home. My home is my happiness. So if I don't have happiness at home, it bothers me. Even if I step outside, it would bother me.

On the same show, she spoke about privacy in marriages where she advised couples to desist from going through the phone of their spouse if they want their marriage to last.

In marriage, there is something called privacy. There's privacy in marriage, but people don't know. That thing we call a phone is private. Let me explain it to you. Today, a phone has caused someone to be disabled. A phone has made someone sit in a car and follow her husband to a hotel to see something that has left her mum. She is now disabled.

She added that she stays away from her husband's phone not because she doesn't have trust issues, but is aware that he is human and would make mistakes

He is not the holy ghost. There are certain things that fasting will not solve. Prayer answers all things, but sometimes you need to apply wisdom.

When it comes to marriage, apply wisdom. Have I finished answering my calls? What am I answering his calls for? A man I met who is past 50 years has been down a certain path for a long time. Nagging won't change him. Complaining will only harden his resolve. But if you ignore him, he will be remorseful.

