A young lawyer has taken to Twitter to show appreciation to a random woman she met in court during a case

She narrated how the woman encouraged her to stand her ground when she found it challenging to get her point heard

Numerous tweeps reacted to the beautiful post, with many stating their happiness over the lady’s experience

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lawyer was ecstatic as she poured out her appreciation for a random woman she met in court. According to her, the woman’s encouraging words significantly impacted the court case she was involved in.

She narrated how intimidating the environment she found herself in was. She said a lady sitting behind her whispered:

Insist. Don’t back down, insist

Photo: Lady smiling Source: Maskot Bildbyrå

Source: Getty Images

According to her these words of encouragement gingered her to get her point across without hesitation. She described how the harsh judge was giving several lawyers a hard time before the proceedings. she postulated that

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her encouragement was vital as I was reluctant to put my foot down and upset the judge. He had been dragging lawyers like tiger since morning and I been no wan collect So when she kept saying “insist”, I was super encouraged to

Her advice subsequently got her heard, and she was delighted about how things panned out.

Netizens were also happy for her, with many dropping their congratulations

Eni_oba_nke said:

This made me feel good about women and cheers to that wonderful babe

visquared4real was happy about the woman empowerment that was going on, saying:

One of the most beautiful things is seeing a woman cheer on a fellow woman, and when it comes from a stranger- now that's the icing on the cake.

chizo_o said :

This feels good to read. Just like in the movie, Anatomy of a Scandal, Life indeed imitates Art.

___Agape_ narrated his experience in court saying

I've experienced this in court a few times, the bliss it gives me. A random stranger pushing you. It genuinely makes me want to be that person for someone else in the future.

Uchejane_e was also elated saying.

God bless her soul for being such a sweet encourager. May we not lack such especially in our dire moments of need

Some Inspiring Women Quotes That Will Make Your Day

YEN.com.gh has more women inspired motivation for you, in a previous post some women empowerment quotes were shared.

The concept of women empowerment could have never been strong if the dignity of the two genders had always been equal on both sides of the Libra of our male-centric, patriarchal society.

Source: YEN.com.gh